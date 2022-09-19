Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participates in snake boat race in Kerala | WATCH

    September 19 is the 12th day of the Congress' yatra, which began September 7 in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari and will travel across twelve states and two union territories over a five-month period, clocking over 3,500 km before ending in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participates in snake boat race in Kerala WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 5:52 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, in Kerala at the head of his party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', on Monday took part in a snake boat race on Punnamada lake. A video shared by All India Mahila Congress showed the Congress leader rowing furiously as his boat raced past the other to win a race.

    As the clip concludes Gandhi can be seen smiling as he wipes the water off his face. Watch the video here:

     

    Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi spoke to fishing communities at Vadackal beach in Alappuzha about the rising cost of fuel, subsidies and more.

    Also read: 'Rahul Gandhi as Congress President': Tamil Nadu, Bihar units pass resolutions

    In a tweet, senior leader Jairam Ramesh said, "At 6 am, Rahul Gandhi interacted with fisherfolk at Vadackal beach in Alappuzha on their challenges - rising fuel costs, reduced subsidies, dwindling fish stock, lack of social welfare and pensions, inadequate educational opportunities, and environmental destruction."

    September 19 is the 12th day of the Congress' yatra, which began September 7 in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari and will travel across twelve states and two union territories over a five-month period, clocking over 3,500 km before ending in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Also read: Shashi Tharoor meets Congress President Sonia Gandhi after publicly endorsing reforms in party

    On Monday the yatra began from Punnapra. K Muraleedharan, K Suresh, Ramesh Chennithala, KC Venugopal, and VD Satheesan - Leader of the Opposition - accompanied Gandhi.

    The Congress leader has defended the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which has been heavily criticised by rivals Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying, "Some people have asked about the need for 'Bharat Jodo'. India has many critical goals to achieve... We have to reduce the suffering of millions of poor people. It's not easy. It can't be possible if India is divided, angry, full of hatred for itself."

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IRCTC Scheme: IRCTC announces low-cost international travel for Bihar residents; know details here - adt

    IRCTC Scheme: IRCTC announces low-cost international travel for Bihar residents; know details here

    'Rahul Gandhi as Congress President': Tamil Nadu, Bihar units pass resolutions AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi as Congress President': Tamil Nadu, Bihar units pass resolutions

    Indian govt issues advisory for Zoom users; Details here - adt

    Indian govt issues advisory for Zoom users; Details here

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned in Frankfurt for being drunk Here is what AAP said gcw

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned in Frankfurt for being drunk? Here's what AAP said

    Shashi Tharoor meets Congress President Sonia Gandhi after publicly endorsing reforms in party - adt

    Shashi Tharoor meets Congress President Sonia Gandhi after publicly endorsing reforms in party

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: From Virat Kohli to Steven Smith - 5 players to watch out for-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: From Virat Kohli to Steven Smith - 5 players to watch out for

    IRCTC Scheme: IRCTC announces low-cost international travel for Bihar residents; know details here - adt

    IRCTC Scheme: IRCTC announces low-cost international travel for Bihar residents; know details here

    Pakistani passenger onboard Peshawar-Dubai creates ruckus mid-air, blacklisted Watch AJR

    Pakistani passenger onboard Peshawar-Dubai creates ruckus mid-air, blacklisted | WATCH

    Want to loss weight FAST? Eating on time can help smoothen your weight loss journey SUR

    Want to loss weight FAST? Eating on time can help smoothen your weight loss journey

    OnePlus Nord Smartwatch announced coming soon to India Know expected specs price gcw

    OnePlus Nord Smartwatch announced, coming soon to India; Know expected specs, price

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon