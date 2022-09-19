Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participates in snake boat race in Kerala | WATCH

September 19 is the 12th day of the Congress' yatra, which began September 7 in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari and will travel across twelve states and two union territories over a five-month period, clocking over 3,500 km before ending in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, in Kerala at the head of his party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', on Monday took part in a snake boat race on Punnamada lake. A video shared by All India Mahila Congress showed the Congress leader rowing furiously as his boat raced past the other to win a race.

As the clip concludes Gandhi can be seen smiling as he wipes the water off his face. Watch the video here:

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi spoke to fishing communities at Vadackal beach in Alappuzha about the rising cost of fuel, subsidies and more.

In a tweet, senior leader Jairam Ramesh said, "At 6 am, Rahul Gandhi interacted with fisherfolk at Vadackal beach in Alappuzha on their challenges - rising fuel costs, reduced subsidies, dwindling fish stock, lack of social welfare and pensions, inadequate educational opportunities, and environmental destruction."

On Monday the yatra began from Punnapra. K Muraleedharan, K Suresh, Ramesh Chennithala, KC Venugopal, and VD Satheesan - Leader of the Opposition - accompanied Gandhi.

The Congress leader has defended the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which has been heavily criticised by rivals Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying, "Some people have asked about the need for 'Bharat Jodo'. India has many critical goals to achieve... We have to reduce the suffering of millions of poor people. It's not easy. It can't be possible if India is divided, angry, full of hatred for itself."