Kerala Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer on Tuesday informed the Kerala Assembly about the Governor's letters concerning the policy address delivered on January 20, 2026, following which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified the government's position, stressing that the correspondence does not require consideration.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer said, "The Governor has informed the House that the Assembly passed a resolution on January 28, 2026, expressing thanks for the policy address delivered by him on January 20, 2026. He has described this response from the Assembly as a commendable act. Under Rule 15(8), I am reporting this to the House." He further noted, "The letters submitted by the Governor, addressed to the Speaker on January 26 and February 3, stated that the policy address he delivered on January 20, 2026, should remain exactly as presented. Based on constitutional provisions, Assembly rules, established precedents, and Supreme Court judgments, a detailed reply was sent to the Governor on February 9, 2026. Copies of all related correspondence have been circulated to members. Since the Governor has repeatedly requested that his letters regarding the policy address be placed before the House, the matter is now being left for the Assembly to decide."

CM Clarifies Government's Position

Furthermore, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "I wish to clarify the context in which the Governor's letters regarding the policy address and the Speaker's reply have come before the House. Under Article 176 of the Constitution, the policy address presented before the Assembly reflects the policies of 'my government'. The Governor performs this constitutionally mandated duty based on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers." He added, "Speakers have consistently ruled that the policy address approved by the Cabinet must form part of the official records exactly as it is. This time, when the draft of the policy address was sent, the Governor did not convey any objection or suggestion, neither through a letter nor through any other communication. Never before has a Governor unilaterally edited and delivered the policy address approved by the Cabinet. Such an action has no place in the parliamentary system. On the very day this happened, I informed the House and explained the government's position. The Speaker also concurred with the constitutional and procedural stand of the government and issued a ruling accordingly."

Citing Historical Precedents

Vijayan cited precedents to reinforce the government's stance. "The Governor now appears to be asking that the version he read, and the reasons he claims, should be placed before the House. However, if we examine precedents, similar situations have occurred earlier. In 1982, Governor Jyothi Venkatachalam read only six minutes of the address. In January 2024-25, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan read only a one-minute version, just the opening and concluding lines. If the current demand is accepted, the records of those earlier addresses would have to be altered to include only the portions they actually read. But the established practice has always been to place the entire Cabinet-approved policy address in the Assembly records, irrespective of what portion the Governor reads. This is what the Indian Constitution, court judgments, Parliament, and other state legislatures follow. There is no reason to deviate from this constitutional tradition."

He concluded, "Therefore, I must inform the House that the Governor's letter to the Speaker does not require consideration." (ANI)