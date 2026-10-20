Bengaluru Weather Today, October 20, 2026: IMD forecasts cloudy skies and light rain or drizzle, with temperatures between 21°C and 28°C. Check today's rainfall outlook and weather conditions.

Bengaluru on Tuesday, October 20: Cloudy weather with light rain or drizzle will occur with ongoing rainfall activity seen in parts of Karnataka. According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Bengaluru will stay at around 21°C, while the maximum will stand at 28°C, with no weather warning issued for the city.

Weather in Bengaluru Today: Temperature and Cloudiness

As per the IMD forecast, Bengaluru will see moderate temperatures, with clouds prevailing all day long. There might be light rain or drizzle in parts of Bengaluru.

This weather pattern comes after a period of intense rainfall observed in south interior Karnataka. Nonetheless, the weather pattern may vary between different areas in the city, so showers should not necessarily mean that there will be continuous rainfall in the entire city.

Bengaluru Rain Prediction for October 20

According to the IMD forecast, there is going to be a possibility of light showers in Bengaluru today without any weather warning. People should take an umbrella when going out of their houses.