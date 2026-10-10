Large scale police and paramilitary deployment is enforced in Delhi ahead of a CJP protest against the Election Commission. 46 Metro Stations are closed and entry points sealed. CJP activist Ahbijeet Dipke called it a sign of government fear.

Large scale deployment of police personnel has been enforced in Delhi even as CJP activists stay firm on their protest call against the Election Commission. Entry points to the capital have been cordoned off and 46 Metro Stations remain closed with the Police looking to stop any incident like the July 20 Protests. Delhi Police personnel are usinge body cameras on their uniform as they are deployed for security. These body cameras work even in the dark. A Police personnel told ANI, "These body cams are to protect us and others. In situations of manhandling, allegations are levelled against Delhi Police. So, these body cams will prove whether we did anything to anyone or not. This will record eveything."

'PM Scared of Youth': CJP Activist

Ahead of the protest, CJP activist Ahbijeet Dipke left for Delhi from Mumbai and alleged that the large-scale police deployment was a sign of the Government's fear. "I feel like the Prime Minister of this country is scared of the youth and the people of this country, and why is he scared? What was the need to shut down all railways, metros, and the internet? You brought the army from Jammu and Kashmir and deployed them in Delhi. You brought CRPF forces from Naxal areas and deployed them in Delhi. Are Narendra Modi and Amit Shah waging a war against their own country's people. Somewhere, this is Narendra Modi's fear," Dipke told ANI.

"Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 gives us the fundamental right to protest in a very democratic and peaceful manner, and that is what we are going to do. If they want to detain or arrest me, they can do that. I am ready for it. They can arrest or detain me; it doesn't matter to me. Apply UAPA or NSA, apply it, but we will keep fighting for free and fair elections and to save this country's democracy," he added.

Massive Security Clampdown Across Delhi

Meanwhile, a few protesters were detained near Janpath in the Connaught Place area on Saturday. Thousands of security personnel have been deployed across the national capital.

More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are deployed across the national capital ahead of the protest, amid heightened security arrangements and a directive from the Union Home Secretary to states and Union Territories to maintain the law-and-order situation.

The proposed demonstration, is aimed at seeking accountability over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. CJP has called for a large mobilisation at Jantar Mantar despite the Delhi Police denying permission for the protest. “10th October. Jantar Mantar 2.0. We’re coming together again to raise our voice against Gyanesh Kumar. Thousands of us are expected...,” CJP said in an Instagram post.

Following the announcement, Delhi Police instructed its teams to detain anyone attempting to stage a protest, irrespective of their location. The police have also directed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units not to issue weapons for deployment related to the demonstration. Letters have been sent to the concerned directorates regarding the allotment plan.

Unlike the deployment during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have now been authorised to carry lathis and batons.

In view of alleged deliberate attempts to record and circulate videos portraying police personnel in a negative light, teams have been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters.

Detained protesters are to be shifted to six designated centres: Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, Community Centre in Daulatpur and Community Centre in Pandrawal.

Additional women personnel from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been called in for the October 10 protest. Multiple Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), additional CCTV cameras, rooftop spotters and drones are expected to be deployed across Central Delhi as part of the security arrangements.

Several student outfits and political groups are also expected to join the demonstration. (ANI)