Indian petrol and diesel prices remained largely stable on October 10, despite global energy market pressures from Middle East geopolitical tensions. While Mumbai saw a slight increase, rates in other major cities stayed unchanged.

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained largely unchanged on Saturday, October 10, following the daily revision by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) at 6 am. Despite mounting pressure on global energy markets amid the US-Iran conflict and concerns over crude oil supplies, retail fuel prices have remained broadly stable across major Indian cities.

Mumbai recorded a marginal increase in petrol and diesel prices compared with the previous day. In most other major cities, fuel rates remained steady, reflecting the continued price stability maintained by state-run fuel retailers.

City-Wise Petrol and Diesel Rates on October 10

City Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.31 Rs 97.97 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Global Crude Oil Prices Remain in Focus

International oil markets continue to face uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions and potential disruptions to energy supplies. Brent crude futures settled near $105 per barrel after rising more than 4% on Thursday, with concerns over tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and instability in the Middle East adding to supply risks.

India relies heavily on imported crude oil to meet its domestic energy requirements. Consequently, fluctuations in global crude prices, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, refining expenses and transportation costs can influence the fuel market.

Trump Announces Russian Diesel Supply Deal

US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to secure diesel supplies for the United States. Trump said Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes, followed by additional shipments in November and subsequent months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the move, describing it as “a weak decision, unfortunately, a weak decision by strong partners,” according to a statement from the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington.

For Indian motorists, fuel prices will remain an important factor to watch as international crude oil markets respond to geopolitical developments and changing supply conditions.