Delhi Police dismissed claims of Congress leader Deepender Hooda's house arrest as baseless. They also denied permission for a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged electoral irregularities, citing past law and order issues and security concerns.

Delhi Police dismissed claims that Congress leader Deepender Hooda or any other politician has been placed under house arrest, describing the reports as misleading and baseless. The police also urged citizens not to believe unverified information and to refrain from sharing it.

In a post on X on Friday, Delhi Police said, “The claim that Deepender Hooda or any other politician has been placed under house arrest is misleading and baseless. No such action has been taken. Citizens are requested not to believe unverified information and to refrain from sharing it."

Protest Plans and Political Tensions

The clarification comes amid the announcement by the CJP of plans to hold a protest today, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The proposed outreach comes amid an escalating political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged "vote chori" and the revision of electoral rolls.

Police Deny Permission for Protest

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police denied permission to the party to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, citing a previous breakdown of the law and order situation in the area.

In an official letter, the police stated that although permission had been granted for a one-day protest on an earlier occasion, the gathering continued for approximately a month, resulting in injuries to over 200 police personnel. It further claimed that over 2,000 individuals with criminal records participated in the demonstrations, leading to incidents of violence in the area.

Security Tightened Across National Capital

The Delhi Police stepped up security across the national capital, intensified vehicle checks at border points and deployed personnel at key entry and exit routes ahead of a planned October 10 protest outreach by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and INDIA bloc at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Delhi police have maintained that no permission has been granted for the protest. Security arrangements have been strengthened at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi-Noida border, the Badarpur border and other locations across the city. Police personnel have been deployed at strategic points, while checks are underway at the Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders to prevent any disturbance to the law and order situation.