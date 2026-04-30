Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar has instructed officials to evict street vendors from near dangerous compound walls in Bengaluru following a tragic wall collapse. He also announced measures to prepare the city for rains and manage potential water shortages.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday instructed officials to evict street vendors who operate near dangerous compound walls across Bengaluru city. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, the Dy CM, who is also in charge of Bengaluru Development, said, "Officials have already been directed to identify such areas and take up eviction of street vendors."

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When asked whether the incident occurred due to negligence by officials, he said, "This tragedy should not have happened, but it did. I will not say which officials were negligent. A mound of soil had been piled up next to the compound wall of Vajpayee Hospital. Unable to bear the pressure, the compound wall collapsed. I have informed officials that no vendors should be allowed to sit on this road either."

Bengaluru prepares for monsoon

"Weak trees and branches on all roads in Bengaluru will be cut. Work has already begun. Police and BBMP officials have worked together and prepared a list. A control room is also ready to respond to rain damage. Officials are actively on duty," he said.

Concerns over water levels and power generation

The Congress leader further said, "The Meteorological Department has said that rainfall will be below normal this year. This will reduce water levels in reservoirs, which will in turn lead to a drop in power generation. I am visiting the Tungabhadra reservoir the day after tomorrow. Work on replacement of all crest gates has been completed and water storage needs to begin. Regarding Cauvery water, the Supreme Court has ordered that 177 TMC of water must be released. For this reason, I pray to God that there be good rainfall. We have already made preparations to handle heavy rainfall if it happens," he added.

On leadership change

When asked about Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that there would be no change and whether the confusion over power-sharing would be resolved soon, he replied, "There is no confusion at all. For anything, you ask Mallikarjun Kharge Saheb. I will not give any response on the matter of a leadership change. This is a matter left to the party high command -- they will decide."