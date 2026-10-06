A woman shared an unpleasant experience with an Uber driver in Bengaluru. She said the driver demanded extra money for a toll despite it being included in her fare, then asked her to leave the car at a busy intersection. She later confirmed with Uber that the toll was included and reported the incident to the company.

A woman named Dana Marie has shared a video describing an uncomfortable experience with an Uber driver in Bengaluru, Karnataka. In the video, she alleged that he asked her to get out of the car after demanding extra money for a toll. According to her account, she booked the Uber after visiting an area where she did not want to park. She said the journey to the location was uneventful, but problems began during her return trip.

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Marie said that around three to five minutes after starting the ride, the driver told her that the fare was not enough and asked her to pay extra for the toll. She told him the toll was already included in the fare and offered to contact Uber to confirm it. Watch the post here.

Driver allegedly asks her to get out

Instead, she claimed, the driver told her to “GET OUT OF THE CAR” while they were at a busy three-way intersection.

Marie said she refused to leave the vehicle in the middle of the intersection. The driver then pulled over to the side, where she got out after what she described as an argument during which he allegedly used abusive language.

She said she waited for about 10 minutes before finding another Uber. According to Marie, the second driver completed the journey without asking her to pay a separate toll.

She later contacted Uber and said the company confirmed that the toll was included in her original fare. She also said she reported the incident.

Video sparks debate online

The video prompted strong reactions on social media. Several users tagged Uber and Uber India, calling the alleged behaviour unacceptable and asking the company to take action.

Some commenters said they had faced similar problems with cab and auto drivers in Bengaluru, including arguments over fares and refusal to follow agreed routes. One user advised passengers to prioritise their safety if a driver becomes aggressive, suggesting they leave the vehicle only when it is safe and report the incident afterwards.

Others pushed back against sweeping criticism of Bengaluru's drivers. One commenter said bad behaviour should not be generalised to everyone from a particular city or region.

The discussion also highlighted a separate concern about driver earnings and Uber fares. One user argued that app-based cab companies charge drivers heavily and questioned whether fares fairly reflect government rates.

However, another commenter rejected this as a justification for mistreating passengers, arguing that fare disputes should be resolved through the platform rather than directed at customers.

Marie ended her post by saying such incidents are dangerous and need to stop.