    Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions for three days as President Murmu visits city; know routes to avoid

    Traffic restrictions will be in effect from September 26 to September 28. The President will arrive in the city on Monday evening. A few roads in central Bengaluru have been declared for dignitaries only, and the public is advised to avoid them.

    Bengaluru Traffic restrictions for three days as President Murmu visits city; know routes to avoid - adt
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 2:01 PM IST

    The Bengaluru Traffic Police has imposed restrictions and diversions in various parts of the city ahead of President Draupadi Murmu's three-day visit to Karnataka. From September 26 to September 28, traffic restrictions will be in effect. On Monday evening, the President will arrive in the city. A few roads in central Bengaluru have been declared only for dignitaries, and police have advised the public to avoid them.

    "In the interest of smooth traffic and safety, given the visit of dignitaries to Bangalore city, the one-way roads within the jurisdiction of Cubbon Park and Ashoka Nagar Traffic Police Station have been temporarily converted into two-way traffic roads," the city traffic police said in an advisory issued on Monday. Know routes here: 

    1) Raj Bhavan Road in Cubbon Park limits, from Raj Bhavan Road to Thimmiah Circle, has been designated a two-way street for dignitaries only.

    2) Richmond Road in Ashok Nagar Police Station limits, from Richmond Circle to Baldwin Girls High School, has also been designated a two-way street for dignitaries only.

    3) People should avoid Old Airport Road, M.G. Road, Dickanson Road, K.R. Road, and Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan, between 5:30 pm and 6:00 pm on Monday.

    4) On Tuesday, avoid travelling between 9:30 am and 11:30 am on Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, K.R. Road, Cubbon Road - Dickonson Road, M.G. Road, Old Airport Road, and Suranjandas Road.

    5) Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, Queen's Road, Kasturiba Road, Richmond Road, Langford Road, and Ambedkar Road will be closed to traffic on Tuesday from 3:40 am to 8:00 pm.

    6) On Wednesday, the public would not be able to travel on Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, K.R. Road, Cubbon Road, Dickenson Road, M.G. Road, or Old Airport Road from 9 am to 9 30 am.

    The public is asked to avoid the following roads and take alternate routes on the concerned roads, according to police. The city police urged the public to heed the warning and plan accordingly.

    Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka from September 26 to 28; know details

    Also Read: Bengaluru: 6 IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in AFTC

    Also Read: Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna put on respiratory support: Report

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
