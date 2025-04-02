Aishwarya-Rani to Kangana-Alia: 11 Actresses who have major feuds

Entertainment
The animosity between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee started over Abhishek Bachchan.
After the film 'Jigra' release, Divya Khosla Kumar made serious allegations against Alia Bhatt. Since then, they don't talk.
After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana made serious allegations against Alia, calling her a nepo kid.
It was said that Priyanka Chopra was having an affair with Shah Rukh Khan. Because of this, Gauri does not like her at all.
During the film 'Pyare Mohan', there was a fierce fight between Esha Deol and Amrita Rao. Esha even slapped Amrita.
There was a scuffle between Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu on the sets of the film 'Ajnabee'. They didn't like to see each other.
