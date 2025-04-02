Entertainment

Aishwarya-Rani to Kangana-Alia: 11 Actresses who have major feuds

Image credits: insta

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Rani Mukherjee

The animosity between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee started over Abhishek Bachchan.

Alia Bhatt-Divya Kumar Khosla

After the film 'Jigra' release, Divya Khosla Kumar made serious allegations against Alia Bhatt. Since then, they don't talk.

Kangana Ranaut-Alia Bhatt

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana made serious allegations against Alia, calling her a nepo kid.

Priyanka Chopra-Gauri Khan

It was said that Priyanka Chopra was having an affair with Shah Rukh Khan. Because of this, Gauri does not like her at all.

Esha Deol-Amrita Rao

During the film 'Pyare Mohan', there was a fierce fight between Esha Deol and Amrita Rao. Esha even slapped Amrita.

Kareena Kapoor-Bipasha Basu

There was a scuffle between Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu on the sets of the film 'Ajnabee'. They didn't like to see each other.

