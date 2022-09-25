President Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka from September 26 to 28; know details

President Murmu will inaugurate the Dasara festival at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Monday. According to a statement, the President will attend a felicitation function, 'Poura Sanmana,' organised by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation in Hubli on the same day.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka from September 26 to 28 to attend various events, according to the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

It was stated that this would be her first visit to any state as President of India. On Monday, she will inaugurate the Dasara festival at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

According to a statement, the President will attend a felicitation function, 'Poura Sanmana,' organised by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation in Hubli on the same day.

According to the statement, she will also open the new campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Dharwad.

On Tuesday, the President will officially open Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility in Bengaluru.

On that occasion, she will also virtually lay the foundation stone for the Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone), according to the statement.

On the same day, the President will attend the inaugural ceremony of St Joseph's University in Bengaluru and a civic reception hosted by the government of Karnataka in her honour. The President will return to New Delhi on September 28.

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu to represent India at Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19

Also Read: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina meets PM Modi, all set to hold talks over key pacts