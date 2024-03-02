Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Police say suspect is well trained bomber, travelled in BMTC bus!

    A bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru shocks the community. The well-trained bomber, unidentified, traveled by BMTC bus before planting the explosive. After detonation, they fled, evading capture. Authorities intensify efforts, apprehending accomplices for interrogation at Adugodi Technical Centre, determined to bring justice.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Police say suspect is well trained bomber, travelled in BMTC bus!
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    A chilling scene unfolded yesterday afternoon at the bustling Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli, Bengaluru, as a bomb blast rocked the area, leaving the community in shock and authorities scrambling for answers. Emerging details shed light on the calculated actions of a well-trained bomber, who meticulously executed the attack after months of preparation.

    The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, travelled to the cafe via the BMTC Vajra 500D bus, covering a distance of approximately 400 meters before planting the explosive device. Reports indicate that the individual had been plotting the attack for nearly three months, highlighting the extent of premeditation involved.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: How police tracked down suspect?

    Authorities uncovered the suspect's strategic manoeuvres through a thorough investigation. After detonating the bomb, the assailant walked a short distance, paused to engage in a phone call, and then promptly fled the scene, ultimately escaping capture by boarding another BMTC bus headed towards Whitefield.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Suspect purchased Rava Idly with cash, placed alleged timer near sink

    Efforts to track the suspect's movements intensified as law enforcement meticulously combed through CCTV footage, particularly focusing on locations near the CMRIT College bus stop where the perpetrator disembarked during a subsequent attack. Despite challenges posed by limited surveillance infrastructure in the area, authorities remain resolute in their pursuit of justice.

    The Police also apprehended an individual believed to be in contact with the suspect, leading to the interrogation of three additional suspects at the Adugodi Technical Centre. With each lead followed and every detail scrutinized, investigators strive to unravel the complexities of this heinous act.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 2:40 PM IST
