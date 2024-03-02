Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: How police tracked down suspect?

India News
An explosion at Bengaluru's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe shook down the city, leaving 10 injured. Police have made a breakthrough, detaining five suspects in the case.
Bengaluru Police, along with NIA, IB and CCB have launched an investigation. They have started searching for suspect through CCTV footage, looking into the havoc inside the cafe.
Police ID'd the suspect, who placed the bag inside the cafe and bought Rava Idly using cash. Police sources say he placed the timer bomb inside a black bag and took off later.
The crackdown on the suspect says he is likely to be from Udupi or Mangaluru. Items seized from the Cafe are being sent to Forensic Science Lab (FSL) for details.
The police are now tracking the movements of the main suspect, who, according to sources, has allegedly travelled through BMTC buses in Bengaluru.