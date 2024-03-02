Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Suspect purchased Rava Idly with cash, placed alleged timer near sink

    Bengaluru's cybercrime division is on high alert after a foiled bombing attempt at Rameswaram Cafe. CCTV footage captured a suspect purchasing food with cash before allegedly planting a timer bomb. Swift police action prevented significant casualties, with the suspect fleeing but leaving behind crucial evidence. Multiple investigative teams are deployed.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    Bengaluru’s cybercrime division is on high alert following a foiled bombing attempt at the popular Rameswaram Cafe in the Brookefield area. Authorities intensified their investigation after an explosive device detonated inside the cafe, narrowly avoiding a potential tragedy. Despite damage to the premises, swift action by law enforcement prevented significant casualties.

    An individual, suspected to be behind the attempted bombing, was captured on CCTV footage entering the Rameswaram Cafe yesterday morning at precisely 11:34 am. The suspect, allegedly purchased a dish called Rava Idli using cash, raising suspicions due to the unconventional payment method.

    According to police sources, the suspect's actions hinted at premeditation, with indications suggesting the placement of a timer bomb concealed within a black bag. Fortunately, the blast's upward trajectory minimized casualties, sparing patrons from the full force of the explosion.

    Before fleeing the scene, the suspect strategically evaded surveillance cameras, leaving the bag containing the explosive device behind. Authorities recovered crucial evidence, including CCTV footage capturing the suspect's movements, aiding in their ongoing investigation.

    The incident prompted swift action from law enforcement, resulting in the registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Multiple investigative teams have been deployed to apprehend the perpetrator, with officials expressing confidence in their progress.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
