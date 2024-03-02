Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Police detain one suspect for questioning

    Bengaluru police have detained a suspect in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, revealing careful planning and evasion tactics. CCTV footage, intelligence analysis, and phone records led to the arrest, suggesting a wider network involvement. Charges under the IPC, UAPA, and Explosive Substances Act have been invoked, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Police detain one suspect for questioning
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

    The Bengaluru police have detained a suspect for questioning in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The explosion, which shook the locality, prompted a thorough examination by multiple intelligence and investigative agencies, including the Central Intelligence Bureau (CIB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and now, the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

    The suspect, who is believed to have carried out the blast, exhibited careful planning and evasion tactics, as revealed by CCTV footage analysed by the authorities. Wearing a black cap to obscure his identity, the suspect navigated his way to the cafe and later departed through Kundalahalli while skillfully avoiding direct scrutiny from surveillance cameras. The latest update as of now is that the police have taken a total of five suspects into custody for questioning. 

    The investigation has also shed light on potential accomplices and the suspect's contacts, indicating a possibly wider network involved in the shameful act. Charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act, have been invoked in the case.

    Despite the meticulous planning, law enforcement authorities have made significant strides in tracking down the perpetrator. Through extensive analysis of tower data and suspicious phone call records, they detained a person believed to be linked to the incident.

    The arrest comes after intense scrutiny and interrogation by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Special Team, signalling a crucial breakthrough in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 9:35 AM IST
