Bengaluru police booked three establishments for Excise Act violations after inspecting 133 venues. Separately, Karnataka Lokayukta raids on eight government officers across the state unearthed undeclared assets worth over ₹31 crore.

The North Division Police of Bengaluru City registered cases against three wine shops, bars and restaurants for violating provisions of the Excise Act during a special drive. The operation was carried out from the early hours of the morning until 10:00 AM on June 22, 2026, across the limits of 13 police stations under the supervision of senior officers.

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Police teams conducted surprise inspections at 133 establishments, including 69 wine shops and 64 bars and restaurants. Three establishments were found violating Excise Act norms, and cases have been registered against them.

The drive was conducted under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, and led by the Joint Commissioner of Police, West, along with B.S. Nemagouda, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Division. Three Assistant Commissioners of Police, Police Inspectors of 13 police stations, and other officers and staff participated in the operation.

Statewide Anti-Corruption Raids

Earlier on June 17, in a major statewide blitz against corruption, the Karnataka Lokayukta Police carried out simultaneous raids at over 35 locations, unearthing undeclared assets worth ₹31.11 crore from eight government officers.

The coordinated anti-graft operation, executed on June 16, targeted the residential premises, offices, and relatives' houses of officials booked under disproportionate assets (DA) cases. The crackdown spanned multiple districts, with cases registered across Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Davanagere, Kalaburagi, and Chikkamagaluru.

According to the Lokayukta, the recovered wealth comprises immovable properties valued at ₹22.73 crore and movable assets worth Rs 8.38 crore.

Details of Raided Officials

According to the officials, among the tainted officials, Rajanna S.L., Additional Director of Town Planning at the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) in Bengaluru, topped the chart with total assets worth ₹4.97 crore. Searches at five locations linked to him revealed three residential sites, two houses, three acres of agricultural land, and ₹70 lakh worth of gold and silver jewellery.

In Kalaburagi, Public Works Department (PWD) Superintendent Engineer Manik S. Kanakatte was found holding assets totalling Rs 4.68 crore, including five sites, three houses, a commercial complex, and ₹50 lakh sitting in bank savings. (ANI)