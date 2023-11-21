Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru Orphanage Shocker: NCPCR finds 200 orphans living in pathetic conditions

    NCPCR's surprise inspection at an unregistered Bengaluru orphanage revealed overcrowding, poor living conditions, limited education, and lack of recreational facilities for around 200 children. Concerns arise about their welfare, prompting an inquiry and a demand for a detailed report from Karnataka's Chief Secretary. Trust members deny the allegations, inviting further inspection.

    Bengaluru Orphanage Shocker: NCPCR finds 200 orphans living in pathetic conditions vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) conducted an unannounced inspection at Darul Uloom Sayyadiya Yatim Khana, an unregistered orphanage in Bengaluru, uncovering a series of concerning findings.

    Reports from the inspection revealed that approximately 200 orphaned children were residing at the orphanage. Shockingly, eight children were confined within a single 100-square-foot room, while 40 others lived in similarly cramped conditions across five rooms. Additionally, 16 children were found living in the corridor, with the remaining 150 children utilizing two mosque halls for sleeping after evening prayers.

    JDS slams Karnataka government over land use and power sourcing during Mekedatu yatra

    The children's routine predominantly involved Islamic religious education conducted within the mosque halls throughout the day, neglecting formal schooling. Furthermore, there were no recreational amenities such as play equipment or access to television. The environment seemed restrictive, with children exhibiting fear and hesitation upon the arrival of the Maulvi, often standing still and closing their eyes.

    The living conditions reflected a stark reality resembling a medieval lifestyle. Children woke up as early as 3:30 AM for Madrasa studies, engaging in activities until the afternoon nap and then resuming training until nightfall, interrupted only for prayer breaks throughout the day. The lack of separate spaces for dining, resting, or entertainment forced the children to confine themselves to the mosque premises.

    It is interesting to know that despite the orphanage's substantial property holdings, with a separate building housing a school, yet the orphaned children were allegedly not allowed access.

    BBMP set to draw norms for PGs in Bengaluru over commercialisation concerns

    These distressing revelations prompted concerns about the children's welfare and education. The NCPCR took swift action, issuing a notice to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka, demanding a detailed report on the situation.

    While the National Children's Commission initiated an inquiry, the Darul Uloom Sadhiya Trust member Muisin denied the allegations, asserting that the institution did not follow a Taliban-style education system. Muisin invited inspections to verify the allegations made by the NCPCR.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala govt promised 14000 KFON connections for the economically poor; in 6 months only 5300 have been given anr

    Kerala govt promised 14,000 K-FON connections for the economically poor; in 6 months only 5300 have been given

    What is an endoscopic camera? Understanding its vital role in monitoring trapped workers in Uttarakhand AJR

    What is an endoscopic camera? Understanding its vital role in monitoring trapped workers in Uttarakhand

    Kerala: Man arrested for attacking woman agriculture officer in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for attacking woman agriculture officer in Palakkad

    Karnataka govt considers metro expansion with integrated elevated roads proposed by DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka govt considers metro expansion with integrated elevated roads proposed by DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-390 November 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-390 November 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Kerala govt promised 14000 KFON connections for the economically poor; in 6 months only 5300 have been given anr

    Kerala govt promised 14,000 K-FON connections for the economically poor; in 6 months only 5300 have been given

    Apple iPhone 16 to offer bigger display and better battery life Report gcw

    Apple's iPhone 16 to offer bigger display and better battery life: Report

    Bigg Boss 17 SHOCKING update: Navid Sole gets evicted; housemates break down (Watch) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 SHOCKING update: Navid Sole gets evicted; housemates break down (Watch)

    What is an endoscopic camera? Understanding its vital role in monitoring trapped workers in Uttarakhand AJR

    What is an endoscopic camera? Understanding its vital role in monitoring trapped workers in Uttarakhand

    UK PM Rishi Sunak reportedly said just let people die COVID probe panel finds gcw

    UK PM Rishi Sunak reportedly said 'just let people die', COVID probe panel finds

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon