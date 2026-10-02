Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kirti Mandir, Porbandar, on his 157th birth anniversary. He attended a prayer meeting and spoke on Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence, and Sarvodaya for national unity.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kirti Mandir in Porbandar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday and attended a prayer meeting held to mark the 157th birth anniversary of the Mahatma. Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, spiritual speaker Ramesh Oza and other dignitaries were present at the programme.

Speaking at the event, Patel said Mahatma Gandhi, who was born in Porbandar, showed the world the path of truth, non-violence, Sarvodaya and universal brotherhood. He said prayer strengthens self-reflection, humility and compassion and promotes mutual respect, harmony, peace and national unity by bringing people together beyond individual interests and faiths.

CM links Gandhian ideals to modern governance

Patel said India's strength lies in the unity of its diverse faiths and traditions and highlighted the importance of Sarva Dharma Sambhava in promoting equal respect, harmony and peace. The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas" carries forward Gandhiji's vision of equal respect and places the welfare of poor, deprived and last-mile citizens at the centre of development.

He said the government's focus on taking development and basic facilities to villages and rural communities reflects the emphasis on inclusive development. Patel also linked the concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with Gandhiji's idea of Swaraj, saying the vision of self-reliance has been incorporated into the country's modern development journey.

The Chief Minister said Gandhiji's vision of cleanliness had been transformed into a mass movement through the Swachh Bharat Mission, with people across age groups participating as volunteers and "Swachhagrahis". He also highlighted efforts to connect khadi with younger generations through the message of "Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion".

Patel said India, in line with Gandhiji's ideals of non-violence, Sarvodaya and universal brotherhood, follows the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and continues to promote dialogue, partnership and human-centric cooperation. He said India's freedom from British rule was achieved under Gandhiji's leadership through the principles of truth and non-violence.

The Chief Minister called upon people to contribute towards the goal of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, with a focus on self-reliance, welfare of the poor, cleanliness, environmental conservation and national development. He urged people to follow Gandhiji's path of truth, non-violence, love and Sarvodaya and discharge their duties with harmony and a spirit of Nation First.

'Dialogue key to resolving disputes': Arjun Modhwadia

Modhwadia said Gandhiji transformed human lives through simple efforts and that his message of truth and non-violence continues to remain relevant. Referring to conflicts around the world, the Forest and Environment Minister said dialogue is key to resolving disputes and can help save lives and reduce suffering.

He said Porbandar's global identity is a matter of pride and urged people to make cleanliness a part of their daily lives, saying keeping homes, streets and the country clean and following Gandhiji's ideals would be a true tribute to him.

Dignitaries attend prayer meeting

During the prayer meeting, Gandhiji's values were remembered through prayers and soulful musical performances by artists. The programme was attended by Porbandar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sagar Modi, District Panchayat President Sheetal Odedara, former Cabinet Minister Babubhai Bokhiriya, former MP Rambhai Mokariya, District Collector S.D. Dhanani, District Development Officer B.B. Chaudhary, Municipal Commissioner T.C. Tirathani and District Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja, among other officials and public representatives.

Rear Admiral Tanu Guru, DIG Narayan Bajpai, Resident Additional Collector Ashish Miyatra, Deputy Mayor Manish Shiyal, Standing Committee Chairman Vikram Odedra, Prant Officer Sandeep Jadav, District BJP President Chetanaben Tiwari and District BJP Organisation In-charge Vimalbhai Kargathara were also present.

School students, citizens and other dignitaries participated in the Gandhi Jayanti programme at Kirti Mandir. (ANI)