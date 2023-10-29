Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru mishap: Tragic collision claims lives of BSF cook, youtuber in Yelahanka

    A tragic two-wheeler collision in Bengaluru, under Yelahanka traffic police jurisdiction, claimed the lives of BSF employee Sudhakar and YouTuber Gani. Sudhakar, not wearing a helmet, died instantly while leaving the BSF compound after his shift. Gani, known for promoting traffic safety, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital. An investigation is underway, and both victims were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

    Bengaluru mishap: Tragic collision claims lives of BSF cook, youtuber in Yelahanka vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

    In a tragic incident that unfolded under the jurisdiction of the Yelahanka traffic police station in Bengaluru, two lives were lost in a late-night two-wheeler collision. The accident occurred around midnight, claiming the lives of Sudhakar and Gani, where Gani was a YouTuber and Sudhakar was a cook at BSF.

    Sudhakar, an employee of the Border Security Force (BSF), had just completed his work shift and was exiting the BSF compound when the collision transpired. Sadly, he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, which resulted in his immediate demise.

    Bengaluru: Mother and child killed in multiple vehicle pileup on Horamavu ORR

    The injured, including Gani, were rushed to a nearby private hospital for medical attention. Gani succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital. Their bodies have been transferred to Yelahanka Hospital for postmortem examinations, and their families have been informed.

    BREAKING: Accident claims lives of 13 people, including child, on NH44 near Chikkaballapura

    The collision took place between 11:30 and 12 o'clock that night, leaving the authorities to launch a formal investigation. It is reported that "Gani" was a popular YouTuber who primarily focused on safety and quality aspects of vehicles and promoted awareness about traffic rules through his YouTube channel.

    Ironically, on the night of the accident, both Sudhakar and Gani failed to adhere to the safety measure of wearing helmets. The collision occurred in the backdrop of the night, where "Gani" was driving at high speed, and Sudhakar was exiting the BSF compound.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    URL: Explosion at convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery anr

    BREAKING: Explosion at convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery; 1 dead, 23 injured

    Kerala police form special team to investigate Ernakulam movie review case rkn

    Kerala police form special team to investigate Ernakulam movie review case

    Dengue cases surge in Kerala; Health department calls for caution after one death in capital rkn

    Dengue cases surge in Kerala; Health department calls for caution after one death in capital

    Alarming glorification of terrorists BJP slams ex-Hamas chief delivering speech in Kerala's Malappuram

    'Alarming glorification of terrorists...' BJP slams ex-Hamas chief delivering speech in Kerala's Malappuram

    PM Modi, Egyptian President El-Sisi speak over phone; India reiterates its position on Israel-Palestine issue

    PM Modi, Egyptian President El-Sisi speak over phone; India reiterates its position on Israel-Palestine issue

    Recent Stories

    URL: Explosion at convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery anr

    BREAKING: Explosion at convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery; 1 dead, 23 injured

    Karnataka: Bidar - Yeshwantpur train service set to commence from today vkp

    Karnataka: Bidar - Yeshwantpur train service set to commence from today

    Tejas box office collection Day 2 Kangana Ranaut film fails to impress audience actress urges to watch her movie in theatres

    ‘Tejas’ box office report Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film fails to impress; actress urges to watch her movie

    Israel enters second stage of war against Hamas; IDF ground operations in Gaza Strip

    Israel enters second stage of war against Hamas; IDF ground operations in Gaza Strip

    Kerala police form special team to investigate Ernakulam movie review case rkn

    Kerala police form special team to investigate Ernakulam movie review case

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon