    Bengaluru: Man complains about BMTC conductors not giving 'Rs 5 change', post goes viral

    Bengaluru man complains about BMTC conductor's failure to provide Rs. 5 change, internet reacts to viral post. Sharing his experience, Nithin Krishna posted a picture of his BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus ticket costing Rs. 15. He wrote: “I lost my 5 rs as this conductor didnt had even 1 rupee change (?) to return."

    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    The frustration of not receiving change for Re. 1, Rs. 2, and especially Rs. 5 is well-known to all Desis. Whether it's in a store, with a vendor, a bus driver, or an autorickshaw driver, it occurs every day. When you ask for change, they conveniently forget or don't have it. We're all too accustomed with this inconvenience. However, a Bengaluru guy recently had enough when the BMTC conductor declined to return him Rs. 5.

    Nithin Krishna shared a photo of his Rs. 15 bus ticket from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation along with his story. He wrote: “I lost my 5 rs as this conductor didnt had even 1 rupee change (?) to return. Is there any solution to this?”

    He made it clear that the bothersome behavior of these conductors was the issue, even if the sum would not seem like enough to warrant anger. They also hinted that they might be attempting to make additional money or develop a habit out of it. 

    In a subsequent post, he wrote, “Either you should provide them with sufficient change before the start of the trip or else use technology to do online payments. Should I lose my money everytime?"

    "The only way to ensure a hassle-free public transportation experience is to carry exact change, which won't cause any inconvenience to the bus conductor or the general public," someone said. Another person said, "Pay using UPI," to which the man retorted that non-AC buses do not have access to online payment services.

     Another user pitched in, “Excessive reliance on cash is the issue. It’s high time we introduce online payment options in BMTC and KSRTC.”

