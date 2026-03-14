Udhampur farmer Kewal Kumar has transformed his livelihood after 35 years by adopting polyhouse technology with a 95% government subsidy. He is cultivating high-yield organic hybrid tomatoes, boosting his productivity and income significantly.

Union Minister Highlights Farmer's Success

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the success of a farmer from Udhampur who has adopted modern agricultural techniques with government support. In a post on X, Singh said farmer Kewal Kumar has transformed his livelihood by using polyhouse technology under a 95 per cent government subsidy. The minister noted that Kumar is cultivating high-yield organic hybrid tomatoes, which have helped improve productivity and increase his income.

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"From traditional farming to smart agriculture! In #Udhampur, farmer Kewal Kumar has transformed his livelihood by adopting polyhouse technology under a 95% government subsidy. By cultivating high-yield organic hybrid tomatoes, he is boosting productivity and income while embracing modern, sustainable farming practices. A shining example of how innovation and government support are empowering our farmers," Singh wrote.

From traditional farming to smart agriculture! In #Udhampur, farmer Kewal Kumar has transformed his livelihood by adopting polyhouse technology under a 95% government subsidy. By cultivating high-yield organic hybrid tomatoes, he is boosting productivity and income while… pic.twitter.com/Q78AeN2wVr — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 14, 2026

Farmer Credits Government Schemes for Transformation

Kewal Kumar, a farmer from Dhanu village in the Tikri block of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, has undergone a remarkable life transformation after 35 years in traditional agriculture, due to modern government schemes initiated after 2024, such as the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HAPD).

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Kumar highlighted that the transition has yielded results beyond his expectations, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the policy support and subsidies. "Since 2014, we have witnessed such profound changes in agriculture that we could never have even imagined them. The transformation has been immense. We have benefited from numerous schemes and received various subsidies... We extend our gratitude to PM Modi, who provided us with these polyhouses and ensured that our entire farming operation is supported by subsidies," he said.

Bumper Crop Leads to Farm-Gate Sales

Kumar has successfully mitigated the risks of both adverse weather and pests, allowing him to focus on high-yield cultivation with total security. This season, he has celebrated a massive bumper crop of hybrid tomatoes, a success so significant that he no longer needs to travel to the market to sell his produce; instead, customers flock directly to his farm to buy his tomatoes at premium prices.

Udhampur: A Thriving Vegetable Hub

Chief Agricultural Officer (CAO) of Udhampur, Harbans Singh, emphasised how the district has firmly established itself as a critical vegetable hub in the region. "Our Udhampur district is a vegetable hub, where there is a lot of vegetable production, with an area of 3,600 hectares of vegetables, and there is a production of 9,5000 tons... For the local farmers in our Udhampur district, there is a good market for it," Singh said. (ANI)