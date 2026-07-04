Bengaluru Police arrested a second woman, Sujatha, for allegedly abusing toddlers at a daycare in an IT company's campus. The arrest was made based on video evidence. The NCPCR has launched a probe, and the state government has condemned the incident.

Second Arrest in Daycare Abuse Case

Bengaluru Police on Saturday made a second arrest in the alleged physical abuse and torture of toddlers at a daycare centre located inside an IT company's campus in the Brookefield area of Bengaluru, Karnataka, DCP South-East Bengaluru said. The accused woman, identified as Sujatha, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

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Earlier, police had arrested another woman in connection with the case. According to the Bengaluru Commissioner, the woman is named in the FIR registered in the case. She was identified during verification of video footage that surfaced in connection with the alleged abuse of the child and was subsequently taken into custody. The case pertains to the alleged abuse of an infant at a day care facility, which came to light after video evidence of the incident surfaced. The investigation is underway.

NCPCR Launches Probe

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday took suo-motu cognisance of the alleged physical abuse and torture of toddlers at the daycare centre. In a letter dated July 2, addressed to Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner PS Kantharaju, NCPCR said that its team headed by Senior Technical Expert Paresh Shah was visiting Bengaluru for a fact-finding inquiry.

Karnataka Govt Vows Action

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge termed the alleged assault "absolutely unacceptable" and said such incidents would not be tolerated. "Such an incident is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The authorities have already sought a report on the matter," Kharge said.

He said there is a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that clearly lays down how daycare centres should be run and asked the management to submit a written explanation.

"Parents entrust daycare centres with the care of their young children. These centres must be operated with utmost care and in accordance with the prescribed guidelines. That was clearly not the case here," the minister said. (ANI)