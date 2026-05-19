Three coaches of the Ujjaini Express derailed near Rishikesh during a shunting movement. The train was empty, so no casualties were reported. Rescue operations are underway, and an investigation into the cause, suspected to be brake failure, has begun.

Three coaches of Train No. 14317 Ujjaini Express derailed during a shunting movement in the railway yard near Khand Gaon in Rishikesh, officials said. According to Moradabad Division Northern Railway, the train was completely empty at the time of the incident and no casualties or injuries were reported.

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Rescue and Restoration Operations

Following the derailment, rescue and restoration operations were launched immediately by the railway administration and continued through the night into the morning. Railway officials said cranes and heavy machinery were deployed to remove the three severely damaged coaches that went off the tracks. Restoration teams have been working continuously to clear the affected section and normalise operations.

Investigation into Cause Underway

Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the derailment. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

The Ujjain Express met with an accident near Yog Nagari Railway Station in Rishikesh on Monday night around 9:30 pm. Preliminary findings suggest that the train suffered a brake failure during routine maintenance.

A large crowd gathered on the tracks after the accident by then. GRP (Government Railway Police) personnel took charge and cleared the people from the site. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact reasons. (ANI)