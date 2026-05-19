A wanted criminal was shot and arrested during a police encounter in Bulandshahr, UP. In a separate incident, an accused in a minor's murder was also shot and recaptured after escaping custody and attempting to flee to Nepal.

A wanted criminal carrying a history of several theft cases was arrested after being shot in the leg during a gunfight with the police and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team in Bulandshahr. The incident occurred during a routine security check when the suspect opened fire on the law enforcement team, triggering a fierce exchange of rounds from both sides.

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Sharing details of the armed face-off, Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police (Rural) Antariksh Jain said, "An encounter has taken place between the Jahangirabad Police and the SWAT team involving a criminal accused of committing theft at a temple in Bulandshahr. During the exchange of fire, which saw several rounds fired from both sides, the criminal sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. The injured criminal has been admitted to a hospital for treatment."

Outlining the identity and criminal record of the accused, Bulandshahr SP (Rural) Antariksh Jain stated, "The injured criminal has been identified as Himanshu, a resident of Siyali Nagar village within the Ahar police station jurisdiction. Himanshu was a wanted fugitive in connection with several theft cases; he already has 25 criminal cases registered against him."

Confirming the recovery of the stolen items and illegal materials from the crime scene, Bulandshahr SP added, "The Bulandshahr Police have recovered 400 grams of silver, a stolen motorcycle, and an illegal firearm from Himanshu's possession. The encounter occurred during a routine security check near the Jasar Bambe culvert within the Jahangirabad police station area."

Accused in Minor's Murder Shot, Recaptured After Escape

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, during the early hours of Monday morning, a prime accused was arrested for the brutal strangulation and murder of a seven-year-old girl, who was shot in the leg during a police encounter. The shootout occurred after the accused briefly escaped custody and opened fire on a security team while attempting to flee to Nepal, officials confirmed.

The incident unfolded when a police team escorted the accused, identified as Arun, to a location within the Khairighat police station limits to recover evidence related to the minor's murder.

"Arun, the prime accused in the strangulation murder of a seven-year-old girl, managed to escape from police custody after finding an opportunity during the recovery process," Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishwajeet Srivastava told ANI.

Following his daring escape, law enforcement immediately cordoned off the area and launched a massive manhunt. Police soon received intelligence that Arun was attempting to cross the international border into Nepal via the Khobariya forest route leading toward Imamganj.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, personnel from the Khairighat police station, reinforced by teams from neighbouring police stations, established a strategic dragnet along the suspected escape route.

Upon realising he was surrounded by the police blockade, Arun opened fire on the tracking team. The police team retaliated in self-defence, during which a bullet struck Arun in his leg, effectively neutralising his attempt to flee.

"When the accused realised he was completely surrounded by the police blockade, he opened fire on the police party. In self-defence, the police team retaliated, during which a bullet struck Arun in his leg," SP Srivastava added.

The injured accused was immediately disarmed and rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment. Police recovered a .312-bore pistol from his possession at the scene.

Officials stated that further legal proceedings and investigations into both the murder case and the custody escape are currently underway.