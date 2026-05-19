Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has been summoned by the Assam Crime Branch on May 23 in the passport row linked to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife. The summons follows the questioning of fellow Congress leader Pawan Khera in the same case.

The Assam Crime Branch on Tuesday summoned senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala to appear before investigators on May 23 in connection with the passport controversy linked to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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This development comes days after fellow Congress leader Pawan Khera was summoned to the Crime Branch Police Station in Guwahati regarding the same high-profile case.

Pawan Khera Cooperates with Investigators

Following his appearance, Congress leader Pawan Khera stated that he had cooperated fully with the investigating authorities and confirmed he would appear before the agency again on May 25 in connection with the ongoing probe.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Khera said he was questioned on matters usually covered during an investigation and stressed that every responsible citizen should cooperate with investigative agencies. "I was asked all the questions that are usually asked during an investigation... I have been called next on 25 May. I will come again because every responsible citizen must cooperate with an investigation," Khera said.

When asked whether he stood by his earlier claims regarding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the Congress leader declined to elaborate and said he would restrict his comments to the investigation process.

Details of the Controversy

The controversy erupted after Congress leader Pawan Khera, in an April press conference, alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports, from India, the UAE, and Egypt, and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents "AI-generated fabrications" circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

CM Sarma Hits Back

Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed stern action, stating, "Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from 'pataal' as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times."

CM Sarma also claimed that Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad after the searches, adding, "I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course."