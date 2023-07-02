Bengaluru: Thieves try to rob SC advocate near Jalahalli metro station, fails inevitably; Police launch probe

The robbery cases in Bengaluru have taken a high turn. The case of Mobile thefts, house robberies and Jewellery thefts have been increasing in the city, especially during nighttime, when the public will be returning to places with less crowd.

Very recently, thieves attempted theft from a Supreme Court Advocate at Jalahalli Metro station but failed inevitably. The advocate, Dasari Govind, was walking towards his flat in Jalahalli Cross late at night at 9.15; the incident is said to be occurred in between 9.15 and 9.45 pm.



Govind was walking towards his apartment, Vaishnavi Gardenia at Jalahalli Cross, talking over his phone when a thief snatched his phone and tried to run away. Govind (52) gathered courage that night, ran as fast as possible, and caught the snatcher. “The second thief, who was behind me, came for his partner and started beating me. One of them fleed with 3,000 cash and a mobile phone. However, I caught ahold of one guy while I was bleeding and scared to death. Thanks to the few passersby who helped me handle the thief to the Hoysala vehicle, patrolling nearby,” said the advocate to an English daily.

The incident happened for over 30 minutes, said Govind. Later, he got treatment in a nearby hospital and escaped danger. The accused thief is Identified as Siddu and is suspected to be a habitual thief. An officer, part of the investigation, praised the courage and bravery of the advocate even after he was bleeding.



The case is registered under IPC Section 397 against both the thieve in Bagalagunte police station of Peenya. Advocate Govind also is the uncle of Ashok Venkat (IPS), head of the recent Lokayuktha raid on Tahasildar Ajith Kumar Rai, who was arrested for amassing hundreds of crore wealth.

The Bengaluru around night is very unsafe for passengers, especially those in remote areas. The traffic during peak hours leads people to get home late, which in turn causes mishappenings.