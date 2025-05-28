A horrific incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur where a man stabbed a woman in front of her three-year-old daughter after she refused his marriage proposal. The accused is absconding, and the police are investigating the case.

In a shocking incident, a man stabbed a woman in front of her three-year-old daughter after she refused his marriage proposal in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The woman, Kavita Gupta, who had known Naman Vishwakarma for two years, refused his marriage proposal. Naman was allegedly blackmailing and pressuring her to marry him. In a fit of rage, he brutally attacked her.

Naman stabbed the woman multiple times in her legs, hands, back, and waist. Severely injured, Kavita fell unconscious while her daughter cried inconsolably. Witnessing this horrific scene, people gathered around.

The injured woman was immediately taken to the Medical College Hospital by a 108 ambulance. Doctors tried their best, but Kavita succumbed to her serious injuries.

The police have registered a murder case and intensified their search for the accused. Three teams have been formed to track down Naman and arrest him as soon as possible.

The police and the family are working together to ensure the swift arrest of the accused and bring justice to the family. They are also focusing on the safety and well-being of Kavita's child.