Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: 3L yet to take second dose of COVID vaccination; testing, vaccination, contact tracing intensified

    In the face of rising cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is reaching out to those yet to be vaccinated with an offer to get jabbed at home.
     

    Bengaluru 3L yet to take second dose of COVID vaccination; testing, vaccination, contact tracing intensified-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

    As the State prepares for a potential fourth wave, close to three lakh Bengaluru city residents who are eligible to receive the second vaccine dose have not taken the jab despite completing the required number of days.

    Now, the health staff from the different primary health centres (PHCs) have been tasked with the responsibility of contacting these individuals and convincing them to take the vaccine.

    In the face of rising cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is reaching out to those yet to be vaccinated with an offer to get jabbed at home.

    “There is some resistance to taking the vaccine. After the third wave, there is a common perception that coronavirus is harmless. Our records show that the unvaccinated are affected the most,” said Dr Thrilok Chandra, BBMP’s Special Commissioner at the health division.

    With testing and contact tracing being intensified, more attention is being paid to the vulnerable population of Bengaluru, BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, said on Tuesday.

    “Two months ago, the number of those who were eligible but hadn’t taken the second dose stood at 11 lakh. In the last two months, BBMP’s healthcare workers along with mobile vaccination units reached out to eight lakh people and their second dose was given. The same will be continued now. More than resistance, it’s a sense of complacency among those not coming forward for the second dose,” said Dr Chandra.

    A total of 85.8 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been used for the second round of vaccination in Bengaluru and coverage of the second dose is 94 per cent.

    After New Delhi, Bengaluru has the highest number of active cases in the country. While Delhi accounts for 3,975, Bengaluru has 1,610. Mumbai stands third with 521 cases.

    With a few States reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases, the BBMP too is likely to increase targeted testing. Currently, around 4,000 persons are tested every day, especially those with Influenza Like Illness/ Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and those who have been hospitalised. The BBMP had now sought more doctors, swab collectors and data entry operators in the light of the decision to ramp up testing.

    Meanwhile, speaking in Vijayapura, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there was no cause for panic as the rise in COVID-19 cases was only ‘minimal’. “Though there has been a sudden increase in the number of cases in eight countries neighbouring India and in some States, there is no cause for alarm in Karnataka,” he said, adding that however, there was need for caution.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thanjavur Several killed after temple chariot hits high-tension cable during procession-dnm

    Thanjavur: 11 killed after temple chariot hits high-tension cable during procession

    Quizzed on Ukraine, Jaishankar gives Europe reminder on Afghanistan

    Quizzed on Ukraine, Jaishankar reminds Europe how Afghans were 'thrown under the bus'

    Watch Unlimited thali at just Rs 50; Elderly couple from Karnataka wins internet's heart-tgy

    Watch: Unlimited thali at just Rs 50; Elderly couple from Karnataka wins internet’s heart

    Covaxin Corbevax Zycov D 3 vaccines which received green signal from DCGI for kids gcw

    Covaxin, Corbevax, ZyCov-D: 3 vaccines which received green signal from DCGI for kids

    Thieves use JCB machine to steal money from ATM; watch - gps

    Thieves use JCB machine to steal money from ATM; watch

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine war: Russian troop hits Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes in 24 hours, reports - adt

    Ukraine war: Russian troop hits Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes in 24 hours, reports

    Vidya Balan on Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer; here's what she said RBA

    Vidya Balan on Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer; here's what she said

    LIC IPO offer price, discounts revealed; check how to apply

    LIC IPO offer price, discounts revealed; check how to apply

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, responds in Facebook Live session RBA

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, responds in Facebook Live session (Video)

    Twitter Storm: Tesla valuation down $126 billion amid investor worry

    Twitter Storm: Tesla valuation down $126 billion amid investor worry

    Recent Videos

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon
    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon