Bengaluru: 3L yet to take second dose of COVID vaccination; testing, vaccination, contact tracing intensified

In the face of rising cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is reaching out to those yet to be vaccinated with an offer to get jabbed at home.

As the State prepares for a potential fourth wave, close to three lakh Bengaluru city residents who are eligible to receive the second vaccine dose have not taken the jab despite completing the required number of days.

Now, the health staff from the different primary health centres (PHCs) have been tasked with the responsibility of contacting these individuals and convincing them to take the vaccine.

“There is some resistance to taking the vaccine. After the third wave, there is a common perception that coronavirus is harmless. Our records show that the unvaccinated are affected the most,” said Dr Thrilok Chandra, BBMP’s Special Commissioner at the health division.

With testing and contact tracing being intensified, more attention is being paid to the vulnerable population of Bengaluru, BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, said on Tuesday.

“Two months ago, the number of those who were eligible but hadn’t taken the second dose stood at 11 lakh. In the last two months, BBMP’s healthcare workers along with mobile vaccination units reached out to eight lakh people and their second dose was given. The same will be continued now. More than resistance, it’s a sense of complacency among those not coming forward for the second dose,” said Dr Chandra.

A total of 85.8 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been used for the second round of vaccination in Bengaluru and coverage of the second dose is 94 per cent.

After New Delhi, Bengaluru has the highest number of active cases in the country. While Delhi accounts for 3,975, Bengaluru has 1,610. Mumbai stands third with 521 cases.

With a few States reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases, the BBMP too is likely to increase targeted testing. Currently, around 4,000 persons are tested every day, especially those with Influenza Like Illness/ Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and those who have been hospitalised. The BBMP had now sought more doctors, swab collectors and data entry operators in the light of the decision to ramp up testing.

Meanwhile, speaking in Vijayapura, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there was no cause for panic as the rise in COVID-19 cases was only ‘minimal’. “Though there has been a sudden increase in the number of cases in eight countries neighbouring India and in some States, there is no cause for alarm in Karnataka,” he said, adding that however, there was need for caution.