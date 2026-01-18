In Nadia, AITC's Abhishek Banerjee slammed the BJP for obstructing development and curtailing rights. Confident of a fourth term for Mamata Banerjee, he challenged the BJP on performance and accused the Centre of withholding funds for Bengal.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday mounted a fierce attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of trying to curtail the fundamental rights of people in West Bengal and deliberately obstructing development, while asserting that the Mamata Banerjee-led Maa-Mati-Manush government would return to power for a fourth consecutive term.

Calling upon people to respond politically, Banerjee said, "When you stand in the queue to vote, press the AITC button. Bengal will break the BJP's arrogance."

Addressing a massive gathering after a roadshow in the Chapra area of Nadia district, Banerjee thanked the people for their support and said the Trinamool Congress would repay their trust through development. "We will forever be indebted to the soil of Chapra for the way it has welcomed us. We will repay this debt through development when the Maa-Mati-Manush government comes to power for the fourth time," he said, adding, "Everywhere I look, I see a sea of people."

Hitting out at the BJP, Banerjee said critics questioning the strength of the Trinamool Congress should witness its support on Nadia's soil. "Those who think the AITC is weak should come here and see the roar of the people," he said.

Banerjee accuses BJP of snatching rights

Targeting the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Banerjee alleged that the BJP was attempting to snatch people's basic rights. "The BJP has not stopped at taking away Bengal's livelihood; now they want to snatch the fundamental rights of the people through SIR," he said, questioning repeated demands for proof of citizenship.

"Whenever they want, we have to show proof of citizenship. Is it up to their whims to decide what we wear, eat or whom we love?" he asked.

Alleges corruption, challenges BJP on performance

Banerjee also levelled allegations of corruption against BJP leaders at the local level, claiming misappropriation of funds meant for development schemes. Referring to Krishnanagar, he alleged that a BJP party office was running from an illegally occupied private property. "The party that illegally runs an office here, how can it question the citizenship of 10 crore people of Bengal?" he asked.

Challenging the BJP to a performance-based comparison, Banerjee said, "You decide the time, place and stage. I will come with Mamata Banerjee's report card. Let the BJP come with its own. I will defeat them on every single point."

Centre accused of stopping funds

Accusing the Centre of stopping funds for key schemes, Banerjee said Bengal's development had not halted. "You have not given even ten paise, but development has not stopped," he said, citing the RastaShree-PathaShree scheme under which Rs 8,000 crore would be spent to build 20,000 km of roads.

Defending welfare schemes, he added, "As long as Mamata Banerjee's government is in power, no one can stop Lakshmir Bhandar."

