    'Bengal stands by you': Governor CV Ananda Bose tells Sikh delegation amid 'Khalistani' slur row

    As a symbolic gesture, Raj Bhavan announced plans to establish a Punjabi Bagh within its estate, further underscoring the commitment to honoring and celebrating the contributions of the Punjabi community. 

    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 8:02 PM IST

    A delegation comprising seven members from the Sikh community met with West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to address the alleged incident where an IPS officer was referred to as 'Khalistani.' After an extensive two-hour discussion, the delegation leaders announced that the Governor had pledged to take appropriate action in response to their concerns.

    Gurmeet Singh, leading the delegation, shared that the Governor attentively heard their grievances and assured them of justice. Highlighting the alleged involvement of Suvendu Adhikari in labeling the IPS officer as a 'Khalistani,' Singh revealed that they had urged the Governor to take action.

    In response, the Governor committed to writing a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing the issue.

    In addition to verbal assurances, the Bengal Governor presented a letter to the Sikh delegation, recognizing the significant contributions of the Punjabi community to India. The letter emphasized the vital role played by Punjabi jawans in national security and the essential contribution of Punjabi farmers to the nation's food grain supply.

    The Governor expressed unwavering support for the Punjabi fraternity, saying that Bengal, India, society, and culture stand firmly by them.

    As a symbolic gesture, Raj Bhavan announced plans to establish a Punjabi Bagh within its estate, further underscoring the commitment to honoring and celebrating the contributions of the Punjabi community. 

    This comes amidst a political controversy triggered by a video shared by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, showcasing a turbaned Sikh police officer objecting to being labeled a "Khalistani" during a BJP march to Sandeshkhali. The officer emphasized that such comments targeted not only the police force but also his religious identity.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 8:02 PM IST
