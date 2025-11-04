West Bengal begins its high-stakes Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. BLOs start door-to-door visits to verify voters, with strict rules on forms, documents, and 2002 roll checks. Here’s how to ensure your name stays on the list.

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls begins in West Bengal, booth-level officers (BLOs) are set to visit homes across the state to verify voter details. The politically charged exercise has raised several questions among voters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Here’s a clear explainer in a simple FAQ format to help you understand what to expect and how to participate.

1. Who are Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and how can I verify their identity?

Each BLO will carry an official identity card with a QR code. You can scan this QR code to verify their credentials directly from the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. The enumeration forms they carry will also display the BLO’s name and contact number for your reference.

Because of the political sensitivity of this exercise, Booth Level Agents (BLAs) — appointed by political parties — may accompany BLOs during visits.

2. When will the BLO visit my home? What if I’m not there?

BLOs have detailed voter lists for every booth. You’ll likely receive prior intimation before the visit.

If you’re unavailable, don’t worry — the BLO will make up to three repeat visits to ensure that every voter is reached. The aim is to include everyone in the ongoing roll revision.

3. What will the BLO ask me to do, and what documents should I keep ready?

You’ll receive two copies of an enumeration form for every voter in your family. Fill them out, sign both, and hand them back to the BLO, who will countersign and return one stamped copy as an acknowledgement for your records.

Keep these handy:

EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity or Voter Card)

Aadhaar card

Two passport-size photos

Reference from the 2002 electoral roll (if your or your ancestors’ names appear there). You can check the 2002 list at ceowestbengal.com .

No need to attach copies of your documents. However, if your family’s names don’t appear in the 2002 rolls, you’ll later be asked to submit citizenship-related documents from the list of 11 indicative proofs specified by the ECI.

4. What does the enumeration form look like? Anything specific to keep in mind?

It’s a single-page form divided into two sections:

Upper half: Basic voter details from your EPIC.

Lower half: Two boxes —

Left box: For voters listed in the 2002 roll.

Right box: For voters whose parents or grandparents appeared in the 2002 roll.

Fill only one box that applies to you — not both.

Use the exact spellings and details as they appeared in the 2002 roll, even if errors existed.

Leave both boxes blank if neither you nor your ancestors were listed in 2002.

Do not fill forms from multiple locations — doing so will cancel both entries.

5. Can I fill forms for family members who are away?

Yes. A family member present at home can fill up the form on behalf of those away for work or study. That person must sign the form and will be held responsible for any clarifications the authorities may seek later.

6. Where and when should I submit the forms?

Submit the filled forms directly to your BLO, who will collect them during their visit.

The house-to-house verification runs till December 4.

Draft rolls: December 9

Claims & objections: December 9 – January 8

Hearings & verification: December 9 – January 31

Final rolls published: February 7

7. Can I fill and submit the forms online?

Yes. If you or your family members are not home during the BLO’s visit, you can fill the form online. You’ll need to download, fill physically, and upload it as instructed on the ECI website.

However, the online form is not yet live due to technical issues. Officials have assured it will be available soon on the CEO West Bengal webpage.

8. Will this exercise affect my citizenship status?

No. The SIR aims only to verify voter eligibility — it does not determine citizenship. The Election Commission of India does not have the authority to decide citizenship status.

The SIR is a large-scale voter verification and inclusion drive, not a citizenship test. Keep your voter ID, Aadhaar, and 2002 roll details ready, cooperate with BLOs during their visits, and ensure your household’s voter records are up to date before the final rolls are published in February 2026.