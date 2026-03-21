ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui said the party will contest 33 seats in an alliance with the Left Front for the Bengal polls. Separately, CM Mamata Banerjee launched the TMC manifesto, accusing opponents of trying to create unrest in the state.

ISF-Left Front Alliance Details

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Indian Secular Front MLA Peerzada Naushad Siddiqui announced on Friday that the party will contest 33 seats in alliance with the Left Front. He noted that the process of finalising 29 of those seats has already entered the final stages of negotiation.

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Discussing the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations, Siddiqui noted that the ISF party will contest 33 out of the 294 seats in the state. "So far, we've secured thirty-three seats and are contesting with the Left Front. Twenty-nine seats have been finalized... We cleared that we couldn't give up four of the seats... We will contest on 33 seats out of 294..." said Siddiqui.

TMC Manifesto and CM's Allegations

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unveiled the Trinamool Congress manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections, titled "10 Protigya" (10 pledges). The announcement was marked by sharp political exchanges, with CM Banerjee targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the opposition dismissed the manifesto as "unrealistic."

Banerjee alleged that forces from border areas were attempting to bring in money and arms to create unrest and riots in the state, claiming this could lead to the imposition of indirect President's Rule. She called on the people of Bengal to protect the state's unity and resist efforts that threaten peace and democracy. "My appeal to the people of Bengal: remain united and vigilant. Do not let fear stop you, and do not accept bribes or inducements. Forces from across the border are trying to bring money, arms, and unrest to create riots in our state. They aim to destabilise Bengal and impose indirect control through President's Rule. We have fulfilled all our promises of development and progress. Now, it is your duty to protect Bengal's unity and resist any attempts to undermine it. Stand together, remain strong, and ensure that the government accountable to the people prevails," she said. (ANI)