Bengal polls a 'do-or-die' battle: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that Hindus across the country and the world must unite, asserting that there are very few nations for Hindus globally.

Speaking to ANI, he said the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections would be a "do-or-die" battle.

"Hindus in the country should also unite, and Hindus around the world should too. There aren't many countries for Hindus. The election in Bengal this time will be a do-or-die battle. In every home in Bengal, a Gopal Patha will have to emerge. Otherwise, they (TMC) will have us slaughtered," Singh said.

He was reacting to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks. His remarks come amid heightened political rhetoric in the state ahead of the Assembly elections, with parties intensifying their campaigns and sharpening attacks against rivals.

RSS chief urges people to detect 'infiltrators'

Earlier in the day, Mohan Bhagwat urged people to "detect and report" the "illegal infiltrators" to the police. He also urged people not to give them any employment and to be more "vigilant."

Speaking at the Two-Day Lecture Series On '100 Years Of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' in Mumbai, Bhagwat highlighted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has already revealed the "foreigners" living in the country.

"The government has a lot to do regarding infiltration. They have to detect and deport. This wasn't happening until now, but it has started little by little, and it will gradually increase. When the census or the SIR is conducted, many people come to light who are not citizens of this country; they are automatically excluded from the process," he said.

"But we can do one thing: we can work on detection. Their language gives them away. We should detect them and report them to the appropriate authorities. We should inform the police that we suspect these people are foreigners, and they should investigate and keep an eye on them, and we will also keep an eye on them. We will not give employment to any foreigner. If someone is from our country, we will give them employment, but not to foreigners. You should be a little more vigilant and aware," he added. (ANI)