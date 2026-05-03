BJP's Samik Bhattacharya called for unity against TMC's alleged "vote loot" attempts, vowing to respond to their "sticks" with "chilled thandai". Meanwhile, the CEO assured that all arrangements are made for a peaceful vote count on May 4.

BJP's Call for Unity Against 'Vote Loot'

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Samik Bhattacharya on Sunday called for unity against Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging attempts to disrupt the electoral process and making sharp remarks against the TMC. Speaking to ANI, he said there was a need to remain alert and united against what he described as "vote loot" attempts while claiming that legal interventions had not gone in TMC's favour. "Everyone needs to unite. We must unite against attempts to loot votes. TMC had gone to the Supreme Court demanding the right to loot votes, but the Supreme Court rejected it. They are trying to create small disturbances here and there, but they will not succeed in it," Bhattacharya said.

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Reacting to a statement made by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, Bhattacharya also made a pointed remark, suggesting that the BJP would respond strongly but peacefully. "Let them bring sticks with their flags, and we'll go with chilled thandai. They'll get a powerful jolt, but gently," he said.

EC Assures Peaceful, Fair Vote Counting

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Sunday said that all arrangements have been made for a peaceful and transparent counting process scheduled for May 4, asserting that the exercise will be conducted in a "free and fair manner" without any possibility of unrest. "The counting of votes will be conducted in a free and fair manner. We are fully prepared; there will be no unrest anywhere. Tomorrow's counting will take place peacefully," Agarwal told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission confirmed that preparations for counting across constituencies in West Bengal, including Mekhliganj Assembly Constituency under Coochbehar district, have been completed. In a post on X, the Election Commission said, "All Set for Counting Day. Counting arrangements are all set at Mekhliganj Higher Secondary School, the designated counting centre for 1-Mekhliganj AC under Coochbehar district."

The results for the West Bengal Assembly elections will be declared on May 4. (ANI)