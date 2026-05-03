BJP's Arjun Singh frames the West Bengal polls as a spiritual battle for 'Sanatan' values. Union Minister Piyush Goyal predicts a sweeping BJP victory, while exit polls project a tight contest between BJP and TMC.

As the electoral heat intensifies in West Bengal, Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate for the Noapara Assembly constituency, has framed the upcoming polls as a spiritual and moral battle for the state's soul. After offering prayers at a local temple, Singh emerged with a message that blended religious sentiment with political promises, centring his campaign on the establishment of "Sanatan" values and the eradication of what he termed "demonic forces." Speaking to ANI, Singh emphasised a deep-rooted cultural shift. He expressed confidence that the political tide is turning in favour of the saffron party. "We offered prayers. Our wish is that Sanatan be established and the demonic forces be destroyed. The BJP government is certain to come. In the coming times, Sanatan will be established in Bengal, the unemployed will get employment, freedom from terror will be achieved--this is our prayer," Singh stated.

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BJP Leaders Predict Sweeping Victory

Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday predicted a sweeping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) across multiple states as the 2026 Assembly election cycle nears its conclusion. The Union Minister stated that there is going to be an unprecedented victory for the BJP and NDA. Talking to the reporters, Union Minister Goyal said, "In the elections, there is going to be an unprecedented victory for the BJP and NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. West Bengal is yearning for change and will certainly this time uproot and throw out the anarchic government of Mamata Banerjee, which has done no development. We will win again in Assam, Puducherry, and an AIADMK-BJP government will be formed in Tamil Nadu."

Meanwhile, on elections in 4 states and 1 Union Territory, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "In all elections, the BJP's performance is going to do very well..."

Exit Polls Project Mixed Results

Exit polls projected that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to retain power for a third successive term. Axis My India projected that the BJP-led NDA would secure 88 to 100 of 126 seats and the Congress-led alliance 24 to 36 seats.JVC predicted 88-101 seats for the NDA and 23-33 seats for the Congress-led alliance. It gave 0-2 seats to AIUDF and three to others. Matrize projected 85-95 seats for the BJP-led alliance, 25-32 for the Congress-led alliance, and 6-12 seats for others.

Exit polls for West Bengal have projected a tight contest between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). While some projections, including Chanakya Strategies and Matrize, have given an edge to the BJP, others suggest a closer fight with TMC retaining a significant share of seats. Smaller parties are also expected to play a limited role in the outcome.

Security Tightened Ahead of Counting Day

The security has been tightened across Kolkata ahead of counting day on May 4, with heavy deployment outside several strongrooms, including Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School in Bhabanipur and Netaji Indoor Stadium, among others.

Results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam and Puducherry elections will take place on May 4. (ANI)