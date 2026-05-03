The Election Commission of India (ECI) annulled polling in West Bengal’s Falta constituency due to severe electoral irregularities that compromised the vote's integrity. Consequently, counting will proceed for only 293 of 294 seats.

Why Only 293 Seats Will Be Counted

The counting of votes in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 will take place for only 293 out of 294 constituencies after the Election Commission of India (ECI) annulled polling in the Falta seat. This rare decision comes after the poll body found serious irregularities that compromised the integrity of voting in the constituency. In its order, the Commission cited “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process,” making it clear that the results from Falta could not be trusted or included in the overall tally.

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As a result, when counting begins, results will be declared for the remaining 293 constituencies, leaving one seat undecided. This creates an unusual situation where the overall electoral picture may remain incomplete until a later date. Such a move is rare in Indian elections, where typically only specific polling booths are subjected to repolls rather than an entire constituency being excluded.

What Went Wrong in Falta Constituency

The controversy stems from polling held on April 29 in Falta, where multiple complaints were lodged alleging widespread malpractice. Following these complaints, the Election Commission conducted a detailed review and found evidence suggesting that the voting process had been significantly compromised across several polling stations.

Reports indicated possible tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), with some booths allegedly witnessing attempts to manipulate voting buttons using substances like ink and masking tape. These findings raised serious doubts about whether the recorded votes reflected the true will of the electorate.

Given the scale and seriousness of the violations, the Commission concluded that partial corrective measures would not be sufficient. Instead of ordering repolls in select booths, it took the extraordinary step of cancelling polling across the entire constituency. This decision underscores the gravity of the situation and highlights the Commission’s intent to preserve electoral credibility.

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Repoll Plan and Political Implications

To address the issue, the Election Commission has scheduled fresh voting in Falta on May 21. The repoll will be conducted across all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary booths, ensuring that every voter in the constituency gets a fair chance to cast their ballot again under stricter supervision. The result for Falta will be declared separately after this process is completed.

West Bengal has a total of 294 Assembly seats, with the majority mark set at 148. The elections are being closely watched, with major political parties locked in a fierce contest. In such a tightly contested scenario, the delay in declaring Falta’s result could have significant implications. If the margin between leading parties is narrow, the final outcome of the election may hinge on this single seat.

Beyond immediate political calculations, the incident has reignited concerns about election integrity and the effectiveness of safeguards in place to prevent malpractice. While the ECI’s intervention has been widely seen as a strong corrective measure, it also highlights the challenges of conducting large-scale elections in a transparent and secure manner.

As counting proceeds for the rest of the state, all eyes will remain on Falta, where the final piece of the electoral puzzle will only fall into place after the repoll. The episode serves as a reminder that even a single constituency can play a decisive role in shaping the broader political landscape.

Also Read: WB Polls: ECI orders repolling in all 285 Falta booths on May 21