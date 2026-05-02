The Election Commission of India has ordered repolling across all 285 polling stations in West Bengal's Falta constituency on May 21. The move follows reports of 'severe electoral offences' and demands from the BJP for a fresh poll.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced repolling across all 285 polling stations in the Falta assembly constituency on May 21, with counting of votes scheduled on May 24.

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According to ECI, the decision was made following reports of "severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process" during the second phase of polling on April 29. The ECI announced that fresh polls shall be conducted in all polling stations, "including Auxiliary polling stations," from 7 AM to 6 PM on May 21, while the votes will be counted on May 24.

BJP Demands Repoll, Locals Protest

The BJP leader had demanded an immediate repoll in affected booths in Falta, while also claiming that booth 189 is also facing similar problems. "We demand an immediate repoll in all affected booths in Falta where such incidents have occurred. Details of a couple of such booths, along with evidence, are provided below: Falta 144 Part 170 Room No. 2 - Harindanga High School Booth 189 is also compromised in a similar manner along with several others," the post read.

Meanwhile, locals also staged a protest in the Falta area of the South 24 Parganas district, alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre. Protesting residents, including several women, raised concerns about their safety and demanded action against those allegedly responsible.

A local woman claimed, "TMC's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed." Another woman alleged that despite voting for the ruling party, they were targeted. "We had voted for TMC, yet they attacked us... We want him to be arrested. We need safety for women," she said.

Previous Repolling and Exit Polls

This comes after the repolling across 15 polling stations in the South 24 Paraganas district concluded with the two constituencies (Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim) hitting a staggering voter turnout of 90%. The repolling, which followed the directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) after BJP's co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the Assembly elections in the State.

Meanwhile, most exit polls have predicted a BJP ousting the AITC in West Bengal, which has been in power for the last 15 years. Chanakya Strategies projected the BJP winning 150-160 seats in 294 West Bengal assembly and getting a majority of its own. It said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would win 30-40 seats and others six to 10 seats.

Historic Voter Turnout Recorded

West Bengal achieved its highest voter turnout since independence, reaching a historic 91.66 per cent during Phase II of the elections. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll participation in West Bengal (Phase-II) stood at 91.66 per cent till 7:45 PM.

In phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, resulting in a staggering combined poll percentage over the two phases at 92.47 per cent."The combined poll percentage over the two phases stands at 92.47%. Previously, the highest poll-participation in WB was 84.72% (2011 GELA), " a release from the ECI said. (ANI)