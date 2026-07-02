BJP accused the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh of a 'fake joining drama,' claiming the party falsely presented its own workers as BJP defectors. Spokesperson Sandeepni Bhardwaj cited an incident in Rampur as proof of these deceptive tactics.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused the ruling Congress party in Himachal Pradesh of orchestrating a "fake joining drama" by falsely projecting its own party workers as BJP defectors to mislead the public.

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Launching a sharp offensive, BJP State Spokesperson Sandeepni Bhardwaj stated that the Congress party's claims of thousands of BJP workers switching sides are completely fabricated and aim to manufacture a false political narrative ahead of the upcoming polls.

Rampur Incident Exposes 'Deceptive Tactics'

Bhardwaj asserted that a recent incident in Rampur has fully exposed the ruling party's deceptive tactics. "The very individual whom the Congress displayed as a BJP defector has himself clarified in a press conference that he was always a dedicated Congress worker and remains one. It is now crystal clear that Congress is falsely branding its own cadres as BJP members just to create a staged political spectacle," Bhardwaj said.

'Political Gimmicks to Deflect Attention'

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that the Congress leadership is resorting to such political gimmicks to deflect public attention from its administrative failures, corruption, and anti-people policies. She emphasised that committed BJP workers remain firmly anchored to the party's core ideology and will not be swayed by such misinformation campaigns.

"With elections approaching, opportunistic elements are deploying these desperate tactics for short-term political mileage. However, the politically aware electorate of Himachal Pradesh is closely monitoring everything, and the Congress's false narrative stands completely unmasked," Bhardwaj added.

BJP Confident in Upcoming Polls

The BJP leader concluded that the people of Himachal Pradesh will give a fitting reply to the state government in the upcoming elections, expressing confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious as a strong alternative rooted in public trust. (ANI)