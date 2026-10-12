Forest officials in West Bengal's Bagdogra halted traffic on a busy road to allow a herd of wild elephants to cross safely without disturbance.

In a heartwarming display of human-wildlife coexistence, forest officials in West Bengal's Bagdogra halted traffic on a busy road to allow a herd of wild elephants to cross safely without disturbance. The rare sight has captured attention online, with social media users appreciating the officials' efforts to protect wildlife while ensuring the safety of commuters.

The incident was shared on X by Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav. The video showed personnel from the Kurseong Forest Division stepping in to manage traffic as the animals made their way across the road.

The forest personnel formed a barrier to prevent vehicles from moving forward, giving the elephants a clear passage across the busy stretch. Meanwhile, onlookers watched in awe and captured the sight on their mobile phones as the herd crossed the road.

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The officials remained vigilant throughout the operation, ensuring that approaching vehicles did not disturb the animals or put them at risk.

Sharing the video, Yadav praised the forest personnel's efforts and highlighted the importance of protecting wildlife while enabling people and animals to coexist.

“Coexistence on display,” he wrote.

Another Timely Intervention Helps Elephants In Bengal

The incident comes amid another example of frontline forest personnel stepping in to protect elephants in West Bengal.

In a video shared on X by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, a forest guard was seen waving a red cloth to alert an approaching train as a herd of elephants crossed railway tracks. The guard's quick intervention helped avert a potential collision between the train and the animals.

Both incidents have highlighted the crucial role played by forest personnel in safeguarding wildlife in landscapes increasingly shared by humans and animals. Their timely actions demonstrate how vigilance, coordination and responsible traffic management can help prevent dangerous encounters and allow wildlife to move through its natural habitat more safely.