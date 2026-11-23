Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran condemned CM Vijay for failing to comply with Supreme Court orders to light the traditional Deepam on Thirupparankundram hill, calling the government's stance an affront to religious traditions.

BJP Leader Nainar Nagendran Slams CM Vijay Over Deepam Hill Issue

Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP State President Nainar Nagendran on Sunday said that Chief Minister Vijay has become anxious over the issue of lighting the Deepam atop Thirupparankundram hill. A consultative meeting of Karur district BJP functionaries was held at a private hotel hall under the chairmanship of District President Senthil Nathan.

Nainar Nagendran attended the meeting as a special invitee and delivered a special address. State Vice President K.P. Ramalingam and other office-bearers also participated. Speaking to reporters, Nainar Nagendran said that lighting the Deepam on Thirupparankundram hill is the demand of all people. He said that despite the Supreme Court delivering its verdict and the committee headed by the District Collector instructing that the Deepam be lit, the government is refusing to comply. He added that the Chief Minister has become anxious over the issue.

He further said that the government argues in court that the structure is not a Deepa Thoon. Referring to the case that began in 1923, he said that judges at various stages had confirmed the same verdict and the Supreme Court had also upheld it. He questioned why the government was refusing to accept the decision even after the apex court had given its verdict and asked what the problem was in lighting the Deepam.

Nagendran further alleged that the Chief Minister, who visits various Hindu temples in disguise, is an enemy of all Hindus and a public enemy. He also claimed that the Chief Minister was answering questions through TVK MLAs and Ministers. He alleged that instead of preventing law and order issues and the circulation of drugs, the government was committing mistakes repeatedly. He questioned whom the government was trying to protect.

On the Cauvery water issue, Nagendran said that the Cauvery Water Management Authority had ordered the release of water. He added that the Chief Minister responsible for releasing the water is the Congress Chief Minister, whose alliance partner is the Chief Minister. Referring to the Thirukarthigai festival, he said that lighting the Sokkappanai and Deepam is a tradition followed in various temples and houses across Tamil Nadu. He alleged that despite the Supreme Court saying that the Deepam should be lit this year and the matter could be reviewed next year, the Chief Minister was hiding and refusing to comply. He strongly condemned the decision and said that the people would soon teach the government a befitting lesson.