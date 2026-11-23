Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders met in New Delhi to initiate cordial seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, prioritizing candidate winnability to secure a strong majority against the BJP.

INDIA Bloc Leaders Discuss Seat Sharing for Uttar Pradesh Elections

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Leaders of the Congress Party which include Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, UP Congress Chief Aradhna Mishra, State in-charge Rajender Pal Gautam and MP Imran Masood are currently meeting with a delegation from the Samajwadi Party which includes RS MPs Ram Gopal Yadav and Rajiv Rai and LS MP Four Leader from Samajwadi Party Joind the meeting - Ram Gopal Yadav, Ikra Hasan ,Rajiv Rai and Shyam Lal pal and State leader Shyam Lal Pal.

Speaking to ANI outside his residence in New Delhi, where the meeting between the two parties is being held, Pramod Tiwari said the discussions would be held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides presenting their respective assessments of constituencies and potential candidates. "The official meeting of the alliance has begun. Representatives from both sides are sitting down to shortlist the constituencies where we are winning. We will form a government with a two-thirds majority," he told ANI.

Responding to questions about the venue of the meeting, Tiwari clarified that the residence had been allotted to him by the party and that the discussions could take place at different locations on different days. "First of all, this residence is the party's residence allotted to me. A seat-sharing meeting between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress is scheduled to take place. Today it is happening here; tomorrow it will happen somewhere else, and the day after somewhere else—we have to meet somewhere, right? So we are sitting here today," he told reporters.

"And in today's meeting, it will be decided in a very cordial atmosphere--the talks on seat-sharing will be held in a very warm and affectionate atmosphere," Tiwari added.