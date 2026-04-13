BJP candidate Dibakar Gharami claims a political shift is imminent in Bengal, accusing Mamata Banerjee of helping infiltrators for votes. Meanwhile, GJM chief Bimal Gurung called for alliance unity to ensure a BJP victory in the 2026 polls.

BJP Predicts 'Inevitable' Change in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Sonamukhi constituency, Dibakar Gharami, asserted that a major political shift is imminent in West Bengal as the state approaches the assembly elections. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Gharami said, "...Today, we learned that change in Bengal is inevitable... Mamata Banerjee should have been awarded for lying... people of Bengal have decided there will be a double-engine government in the state this time..."

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He added, "It has been proven many times that they (TMC workers) help Bangladeshi infiltrators to infiltrate here by making their voter IDs and Aadhaar cards. Mamata Banerjee raised such a huge outcry just to get their names included (in the voter list)... Mamata Banerjee has proved that these infiltrators are her voters, and if they are gone, then she will also be gone."

GJM Chief Urges Alliance Unity for 2026 Victory

Meanwhile, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung called for unity among alliance partners and urged collective efforts to ensure victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, he said that the "scenery" of West Bengal is about to change and emphasised that all alliance parties should come together to secure electoral success and form the government in the state. "The scenery of West Bengal is about to change. That is why we all should work together. That is why all of us, our alliance parties, should unite and ensure the victory of the BJP and the alliance in the 2026 elections, and we will have to take over the rule of Bengal," he said.

Election Context

West Bengal is set for two phases of assembly polls on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)