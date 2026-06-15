Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge supports Kerala CM's demand for an apology from VCs who attended an RSS event, questioning the message it sends to students and urging them to be 'progressive, not regressive' in their conduct.

Kharge backs Kerala CM, questions VCs' participation in RSS event

Amid the row over university vice chancellors (VCs) in Keralam attending a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday backed the Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan's call for an apology from VCs, questioning the appropriateness of their participation. Speaking to reporters, Priyank Kharge expressed concern about the message being sent to students when university heads participate in meetings, which he claimed was linked to a "specific ideology".

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He questioned if such actions imply that students are expected to follow a particular viewpoint, stating, "When anybody is in a position like a Vice Chancellor, they are responsible for an entire university where the futures of lakhs of students are decided. If you attend and sit in these RSS meetings, which promote a specific ideology and do not cultivate a scientific temperament, what kind of message are you sending to the students? Are you signalling that they must either follow this ideology or face the consequences during their academic year? Is that truly the message being sent?" He urged them to engage in programs that promote learning and progressive thought, adding, "Please attend meaningful programs where you can actually learn and transfer that knowledge to the children. Be progressive, not regressive."

CM Satheesan calls for apology from Vice-Chancellors

The remarks came after Satheesan criticised the three Vice-Chancellors for participating in an RSS event, saying that their participation has undermined the respect that people have for the Vice-Chancellors. In an X post, he said that the participation of the three Vice-Chancellors is "unbecoming of Keralam's educational tradition and the dignity of their office." "The people of Keralam hold the post of vice-chancellor in high esteem. By attending a programme led by an RSS leader who preaches extreme communalism, they have undermined that respect. Any act that promotes communalism, whoever commits it, is unacceptable and will not be condoned." All three vice-chancellors who attended the RSS programme must apologise to the people of Keralam," he added.

BJP hits back at Kerala CM

Meanwhile, Keralam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan over criticising the Vice-Chancellors for participating in a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event, saying that such a statement is unacceptable to come from a Chief Minister, who took an oath to uphold law and Constitution. In an X post, Chandrasekhar said, "It is unacceptable that a CM who takes an oath to uphold law and Constitution is now intimidating Vice-Chancellors for attending a public program with the respected head of @RSSorg @DrMohanBhagwat ji." (ANI)