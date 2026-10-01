Keralam CM VD Satheesan condemned attacks on Congress offices in Thiruvananthapuram and Neyyattinkara, vowing strict legal action against culprits. Police are investigating CCTV footage and have been instructed to remain vigilant and take action.

CM Condemns 'Heinous' Attacks

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday condemned the attacks on Congress party offices and said strict legal action will be taken against those involved and assured that the culprits will be brought to justice. The Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC) office was pelted with stones by unidentified miscreants, while a fire was reported at the Neyyattinkara Anavoor Mandalam Committee office last night.

In a post on X, Satheesan said, "The act of criminals who pelted stones at the District Congress Committee office in Thiruvananthapuram and set fire to the Neyyattinkara Anavoor Mandal Committee office is utterly condemnable. Strict legal action will be taken against those who carried out the violence."

Satheesan called it a "most heinous attack" and said such methods do not align with Keralam's political culture.

In another post on X, Satheesan said, "I strongly condemn the attacks on the Thiruvananthapuram DCC office and the Aanavoor Congress office. A most heinous attack was carried out against the offices. Such methods do not align with Keralam’s political culture. Suppressing dissent is a fascist approach. Democratic Keralam will strongly resist the politics of violence. I assure that the culprits will be identified immediately and brought to justice"

Satheesan visited the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC) office, which was pelted with stones by unidentified miscreants.

Police Launch Investigation

Further, Keralam State Police Chief and DGP Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar said police were examining CCTV footage related to the incident and had instructed field formations to remain vigilant. He added that police had directed officers to take stringent action and preventive measures to avoid similar incidents.

"The one incident happened last night... Patrols were there till 12.30 in that area, but I think this happened a little later, and we are looking into those CCTV visuals and footage also. We instructed all the field formations to be very vigilant and to take stringent action and also take preventive measures to prevent any further such type of actions like this," he said.

The DGP also referred to recent black flag demonstrations and said police had asked officers to handle such protests carefully.

"We have seen off late a lot of black flag demonstrations happening there, and sometimes they are coming very close to the convoy, which may endanger them as well as the others involved in the security duty as well as the other citizens also. We have told our officers to be very careful while handling these demonstrations and take appropriate strong legal action so that those who violate the law will be dealt with very strongly," Chandrasekhar further said.

Political Reactions

Keralam Minister K Muraleedharan condemned the attack and said political differences should not result in such incidents.

"It's a very bad precedent they are setting. There is indifference, but differences of opinion should not lead to this type of activity. So BJP is responsible for this. Their leadership should apologise for this incident... If they can show a black flag, they can do that. But don't attack the party offices," he said.

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