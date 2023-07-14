Chandrayaan-3: Nine crucial steps before LVM3 lift-off

In the lead-up to the launch of India's mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-3, several essential preparations take place during the countdown. These preparations are crucial to ensure a successful and safe launch of the mission. Girish Linganna explains

India's moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, is counting down to showcase the country's prowess in safely landing on the lunar surface. The countdown for the launch is winding down, and the mission will take off at 2:35 pm on Friday from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. During the countdown, several crucial preparations are made leading up to the launch of a space mission like Chandrayaan-3. Some of the key preparations include:

1. System Checks: Engineers conduct thorough checks of all onboard systems and subsystems, ensuring that they are functioning properly and ready for launch.

2. Fueling: Propellant tanks are filled with the required fuel and oxidizer, which could be liquid or solid depending on the launch vehicle used.

3. Payload Integration: The spacecraft, in this case, Chandrayaan-3, is integrated with its payload, including any scientific instruments or equipment it will carry.

4. Launch Vehicle Integration: The spacecraft is integrated with the launch vehicle, which is the rocket that will carry it into space. This involves careful alignment and attachment to ensure a stable launch.

5. Final Testing: Comprehensive testing is conducted to ensure that all systems, including communication, power, control, and navigation, are fully operational and ready for the mission.

6. Safety Checks: Safety protocols are double-checked, including emergency systems and procedures, to ensure the safety of the mission and personnel involved.

7. Weather Monitoring: Weather conditions are continuously monitored to assess if they meet the launch criteria. Unfavourable weather can delay or postpone the launch. Scientists carefully monitor shifts in wind patterns and cloud formations that could potentially violate launch regulations.

8. Mission Briefings: Mission managers and engineers conduct briefings to review the status of all systems, confirm readiness, and address any last-minute issues or concerns.

9. Countdowns: Countdowns are put in place as a safety precaution to guard against unforeseen weather conditions or unexpected incidents caused by individuals. In addition to launch controllers, the presence of a Range Safety Officer and weather officers is vital. The Range Safety Officer keeps a constant watch on the vicinity to detect any unauthorized aircraft or boats that could enter the designated area where rocket stages or a malfunctioning rocket might descend.

