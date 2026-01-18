BJP's Keya Ghosh blamed the Mamata Banerjee government for atrocities against Hindus in Beldanga, citing a law and order failure. The BJP promised to prevent such incidents if it comes to power in West Bengal.

BJP Accuses Mamata Govt of Law and Order Failure

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Keya Ghosh on Sunday alleged that the atrocities committed against Hindus in Beldanga were a result of the failure of the West Bengal government, accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led administration of neglecting law and order. "The atrocities being committed against Hindus in Beldanga in West Bengal are because of the West Bengal government... Thanks to these, Mamata Banerjee's government has been winning for so many years. The people of West Bengal are expressing their gratitude for this (SIR)... Regarding what Abhishek Banerjee has said about the Beldanga incident, he probably doesn't know that law and order is the state's responsibility. When the BJP government comes, such incidents will not happen in West Bengal," she told ANI.

Ghosh said that such incidents have continued over the years under the current government and claimed that people of West Bengal were now expressing their resentment over the situation.

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Criticises Central BJP Leaders

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee targeted BJP leaders Gyanesh Kumar, Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that they are ignoring the plight of the people. He called for new initiatives in Bengal to address governance issues. "This Gyanesh Kumar, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi are showing the living people dead at their behest, " he said. "A new project should be launched in Bengal to remove Gyanesh Kumar's cataracts. "Earlier, the BJP government used to stop water and housing money. Don't vote now. People used to vote for the government; now they are choosing who will vote," he added.

Chatterjee Links Unrest to Voter Revision Process

Earlier, BJP leader Locket Chatterjee slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of creating situations to stop the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, after violence erupted during the protests over the lynching of a migrant worker from West Bengal in Jharkhand.

Chatterjee said that the situation in the state was getting worse as protesters blocked the National Highway 43, connecting North Bengal to South Bengal for 5-6 hours on Saturday. "The situation in Beldanga is very dangerous...The connection between North Bengal and South Bengal (National Highway 34) has been cut. Yesterday the mob blocked the road for 5-6 hours..." she said.

"Mamata Banerjee has understood that many Rohingya people's names are being added to the list in SIR, that's why she is creating a situation to stop the process... But don't worry, it won't stop, and all the names that are supposed to be added will add in the list. We will provide citizenship to the Hindus, and only they will be able to vote," she stated.

Her remarks came amid continued unrest in the Beldanga area of Murshidabad district, where protests broke out over the alleged murder of Alauddin Sheikh, a Bengali migrant worker, in Jharkhand. (ANI)