    Before The By-Elections Of Pune Kasba Peth DCM Devendra Fadnavis Meets Punit Balan

    Devendra Fadnavis' visit has been discussed a lot in the backdrop of the Kasba assembly by-election.

    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    After meeting MP Girish Bapat and checking upon his health, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met many people for about 3 hours. It was attended by entrepreneurs as well as Punit Balan, the head of the celebrations of Shrimanta Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust. Devendra Fadnavis' visit has been discussed a lot in the backdrop of the Kasba assembly by-election.

    For the Savarkar Memorial Committee meeting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came to Pune on Wednesday evening. After that meeting he met MP Girish Bapat and inquired about his health. The campaigning for the Kasba by-elections has started in full swing. DCM Fadnavis has taken this election very seriously. After meeting MP Bapat, he reached at the house of MLA Siddharth Shirole. There he met Punit Balan, the pillar and support of Ganesh Utsav Mandals in Pune. Fadnavis and Balan had discussion about various issues of the city for around 40-minutes.

    Punit Balan group has always stood strong for the support for Ganeshotsav Mandals. Through Punit Balan Group, huge financial support was given to more than 200 to 250 Ganesh mandals in the town assembly constituency. After the outbreak of Corona due to this help Ganeshotsav could be celebrated in a good manner in Ganeshotsav mandals. Due to this, Ganesh Mandal workers and activists have personally connected with Balan. There is a possibility that regarding this the discussions took place between Fadnavis and Balan.

    During this visit to Pune Devendra Fadnavis also met and discussed with other heads of different sections. After that, late night he held a meeting with key BJP workers and activists. For about three hours Devendra Fadnavis also held meetings with dignitaries from various fields.

    That's why on the basis of all this it is being said in political circles that BJP and Devendra Fadnavis themselves are taking care that there should be no clashes in Kasba by-elections and it goes well.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
