A 62-year-old man was swarmed and attacked by a group of bees while riding a bike with his son, leading to his tragic death after receiving more than 890 stings on his face and head. The incident took place in Durgapur, West Bengal. The deceased, Nirmal Datta, a former headmaster of R.E. Model School, lived in Sukantapally.

How the Bee Attack Happened

Datta was returning home with his son, a doctor, when he suddenly felt a sting on his neck near Major Park. When they stopped the bike to check, a massive swarm of bees surrounded them. As Datta removed his helmet to inspect the sting, the swarm attacked, stinging him more than 890 times. He collapsed moments later. His son was also stung but survived.

Eyewitnesses said the hive may have been disturbed after a bird struck it, causing the bees to become aggressive.

Delayed Rescue and Hospitalisation

Police arrived at the scene much later. Officers wrapped the injured in blankets and rushed them to a nearby private hospital. While Datta’s son received timely treatment and survived, the 62-year-old succumbed to his injuries due to the sheer number of stings.

Understanding the Risk: Why Insect Stings Can Be Deadly

Honeybees, wasps, certain ants, and spiders can inject venom that may be life-threatening. Wasps are especially dangerous due to the variation in venom types and intensities. Multiple stings greatly increase the risk.

A severe allergic reaction to insect venom can lead to fatal outcomes. Death may occur due to an allergic shock, infection, a sudden drop in blood pressure, blood vessel dilation, or venom affecting the brain or kidneys.

Common symptoms include redness, swelling, pain, and itching. Stings on sensitive areas—eyes, mouth, tongue, lips, or inside the nose—carry a higher risk of complications.

Warning Signs That Need Immediate Medical Attention

Serious symptoms such as dizziness, vomiting, facial swelling, widespread itching, difficulty breathing, or collapsing due to low blood pressure shortly after a sting point to dangerous poisoning. These require urgent medical care.

In some cases, complications appear days later, including headache, fatigue, weakness, and vomiting — all of which need prompt medical attention as well.