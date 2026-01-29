The Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk concluded the 77th Republic Day celebrations. Bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and CAPF played Indian tunes. President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries were in attendance.

The iconic Vijay Chowk reverberated with captivating Indian tunes on Thursday as the Beating Retreat ceremony marked the culmination of the 77th Republic Day celebrations. The bands of the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force and the Central Armed Police Forces played foot-tapping melodies. People cheered and applauded the synchronised marches as soldiers formed various shapes, some drawn from Indian traditions.

Dignitaries Grace the Occasion

The ceremony began with the massed band's 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja', Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrived for the ceremony. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other Union Ministers were among those present.

PM Modi Hails India's Military Heritage

PM Modi earlier said that the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony reflects the "strength of India's rich military heritage". He said that the ceremony showcases the traditions, discipline and valour of the Indian armed forces, who remain steadfast in safeguarding the nation.

"This evening, the Beating Retreat ceremony will be held. It symbolises the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations. In it, the strength of India's rich military heritage will be displayed. We are extremely proud of our armed forces who are dedicated to the defence of the country. Eko bahunamsi manya edita visham visham yuddhaya san shishaadhi," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Origins of the Beating Retreat

The 'Beating Retreat' ceremony traces its origins to military traditions and features massed bands of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force performing patriotic and classical tunes, creating a solemn and stirring atmosphere.