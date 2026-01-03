Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin urged new police recruits to serve with compassion and integrity. He advised them to be 'brutal against crime and kind towards people' and maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics and crimes against women.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday congratulated newly appointed police personnel and urged them to serve the people with compassion, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility. He said police should be brutal against crime and kind towards people.

The Tamil Nadu CM, extending New Year 2026 greetings, said the recruits' hard work and dedication had brought them into the police force and that their social responsibility would now increase significantly.

Uphold Public Trust and State's Reputation

CM Stalin said people can move freely late at night and early in the morning because they are confident the police are there to protect them. He noted that Tamil Nadu is known across India as a safe state and an island of peace, and that global companies are choosing the state as a preferred investment destination. He stressed that newly appointed personnel must uphold this trust.

"At the same time, even if a single police officer makes a mistake, it undermines the trust people place in the entire department. You must be mindful of this and act with utmost care. I am confident that each one of you will do so, CM said.

CM's Directives on Conduct and Crime Prevention

Adopt Zero-Tolerance for Drugs

You must adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward the trafficking and sale of narcotic substances. All of you have children in your homes. You must act with personal involvement, realising that the menace of drugs, if left unchecked, could affect even our own children tomorrow.

Act with Humanity and Responsibility

CM Stalin said, "Each of you (police) must take a personal resolution: 'In the area under my charge, I will not allow any crime to take place beyond my control.'" Emphasising that the future of Tamil Nadu lies in the hands of the police, the Chief Minister said authority must always be exercised reasonably and for the benefit of the people.

He noted positive acts by police officers bring pride to the entire department, while even a single mistake can erode public trust. Citing an example, CM Stalin recalled how a woman police officer saved an injured person during last year's floods, saying that policing is inseparable from humanity and that compassion forms the foundation of bravery. He urged officers to ensure that the slogan "police are friends of the people" is reflected in their conduct.

The Chief Minister said police personnel should be approachable, polite, and courteous towards the public while being firm in preventing crime. He issued a strict directive that crimes against women and children must be handled with extreme care and sensitivity, and called for zero tolerance towards narcotics trafficking.

Government's Commitment to Police Welfare

Highlighting welfare measures for police personnel, CM Stalin said weekly holidays have been introduced, insurance coverage has been doubled, medical check-ups are being conducted for personnel and their spouses, and scholarships are being provided to children of police personnel. He also discussed welfare stores, special night-patrol allowances, training programmes for women police, enhanced housing facilities, and large-scale recruitment under his government.

The Chief Minister said compassionate appointments have been given to dependents of police personnel who died in service and assured that the government would continue to work for the welfare of police families. The CM also said, We will continue to do whatever is necessary for your welfare and the happiness of your families.

'Serve with Dedication and Maintain Fitness'

Because you perform your duties responsibly day and night, on festivals and weekends, everyone, from the Chief Minister to the last citizen in the state, can go about their work without fear. Therefore, you must fully understand the importance of this department, the responsibility of your role, and the dignity of the khaki uniform, and serve the people with dedication.

"I urge you to continue safeguarding the peace of the state and to maintain law and order without compromise. In conclusion, I would like to offer you a piece of personal advice. Those of you in the police force must maintain good physical fitness. Fitness is extremely important. Engage in regular exercise and also participate in some form of sport," he said. Urging the force to maintain law and order without compromise, CM Stalin asked police personnel to uphold the dignity of the khaki uniform and maintain good physical fitness. (ANI)